Camila Cabello channels 90s Monica Bellucci with the ultimate luxe blowout

Camila Cabello has wowed fans at Paris Fashion Week with a hairstyle that is the perfect 90s throwback moment.

The Havana singer attended the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter show in a tweed two-piece and stunning natural glam.

© Getty Images Camila Cabello attends the Chanel Womenswear show with a stunning new hairdo

Her iconic hairdo featured a 90s-inspired voluminous blowout with soft layers and full, face-framing bangs. The style, described by her expert hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos as a 'Monica Bellucci blowout,' is all about creating luxurious volume and bouncy movement for an effortless feel. Her deep brunette locks were enhanced by a glossy effect, giving it a polished finish.

As for glam, Camilla's makeup was done by Pablo Macias and was kept to a minimum with a neutral-toned lip, subtly defined eyes and radiant skin, complementing the old-money aesthetic of the hairstyle and outfit.

© @dimitrishair Camilla Cabello stuns with an effortless 90s blowout

What is the Monica Bellucci 90s Blowout movement?

The Monica Bellucci blowout is inspired by the Italian actress and fashion model's signature hair in the 90s, known for its full-bodied volume, cascading layers and soft, sultry waves. It exudes a high-glamour feel and perfectly compliments the current 'quiet luxury movement.'

© Getty Images Italian film actress and fashion model Monica Bellucci with her signature bombshell curls in1996

We're also seeing the resurgence of throwback hairstyles from the 70s shag to y2k bouncy waves and this is yet another style to add to the list. This hairdo has seen a major resurgence in 2025, with many beauty lovers recreating the voluminous style on TikTok or using it as inspiration for their next hair appointment.

The key to this look is big, voluminous layers that add body and movement. For a glamorous effect, add face-framing bangs or curtain bangs for a soft, romantic finish.

The hairdo pairs well with minimalist makeup and classic fashion, making it a go-to style for those embracing the quiet luxury and old-money aesthetic. It’s the perfect mix of sexy and sophisticated, which is why it’s become a beauty-lovers favourite.

As we look to warmer days, bombshell curls are a key summer style to look out for as they're easy to style and look effortless when it comes to day-to-night styling. Whether you're hitting the beach or simply having a relaxing summer evening, Monica Bellucci will see you through.