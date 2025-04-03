The four blonde hair colours set to take over spring: from biscuit blonde to scandi hairline

A change of season brings with it fresh hair colours and cuts - and this spring, stylists have revealed that the warmer days ahead are all about blondes, with four key shades taking centre stage: Golden Honey, Ceam, Scandi, and Butter Biscuit Blonde.

H! Fashion spoke to Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare specialists Neäl & Wølf, to get the inside scoop on the golden hues set to take over and how to choose the perfect shade for you.

Golden Honey Blonde

© @rosiehw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's signature hue is a honey blonde

Laura reveals: "There’s a host of blonde shades to choose from this summer but ‘honey blonde’ has been categorised as the most expensive looking shade to consider if you’re looking for a transformation. This hair colour,as seen on model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, showcases expensive blonde tones, rich with creamy, buttery, honey, and glowing hues." The stylist explains that this is the perfect shade to transition to summer as it’s fresh, golden, and bright.

How to achieve Golden Honey Blonde

The hairstylist says: "To achieve this look, ask your stylist for highlights tailored to your base colour, which will help create the popular multi-dimensional effect." For those with medium skin tones and olive undertones like Rosie, this blonde variation with subtle red and coppery undertones can enhance warmth in the complexion, resulting in an overall brighter appearance. Adding: "To keep honey blonde hair looking fresh throughout the summer, invest in a high-quality purple shampoo and use it every two weeks. I recommend Neäl & Wølf’s Blonde Purple Brightening Shampoo to maintain vibrancy and prevent unwanted brassy tones, avoiding a dull, ashy, or even purple hue.”

Creamy Blonde

© @hairbymelissa_k Creamy blonde hair is the most delicious spring hue

According to the expert, Creamy blonde is predicted to be the go-to blonde shade that incorporates a combination of warm and cool blonde tones making it flattering for any skin tone or undertone" If you're looking for an example, just look at Sabrina Carpenter's signature look that showcases creamy blonde’s versatile appeal.“The creamy blonde shade offers a soft, luminous, and effortlessly natural-looking blonde, with a combination of caramel and honey tones for warmth, complemented by cool tones of icy, beige, and pearlescent hues for a balanced, sunlit finish."

How to achieve the Creamy Blonde Hue

"When considering creamy blonde, make sure to consult with a colourist first to select the best tone that compliments your skin tone and natural hair colour, although this shade is generally flattering on all complexions," she explains. According to her expertise, you have to ask your stylist to incorporate a mixture of white and cream blonde strands throughout your locks for a blended, dimensional look. She advises: "You’ll need to bear in mind that if you’re starting with a darker base, significant lightening may be required so incorporating a hydrating haircare routine is essential to maintain hair health.”

Butter Biscuit Blonde

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney effortlessly styled her biscuit blonde locks in tousled waves for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

According to the experts, Butter Biscuit Blonde is the next edible shade for spring, and with it being a warm and not overly bright shade, its flattering for every skin tone. Laura says: “Butter biscuit blonde is a warm, multi-dimensional shade that blends golden, honey, and soft beige tones for a rich, sun-kissed finish. Sitting between honey blonde and creamy beige, it adds depth and warmth without looking overly yellow or brassy."

How to achieve the Butter Biscuit Blonde shade

To achieve the butter biscuit blonde shade, a mix of balayage, highlights, and lowlights are used to create a natural, lived-in effect, with a glossing treatment or toner to enhance shine for healthier-looking hair. Laura adds: "This shade is particularly flattering on warm and neutral skin tones, complementing peachy, golden, and olive undertones. For cooler complexions, incorporating neutral blonde tones can help balance the warmth for a more tailored finish.”

Scandi Hairline

© zacharyy.ywilmore The Scandi hairline is perfect blonde transition for warmer days

The Scandi hairline trend is expected to return for another year for a natural-looking sun kissed hue and brightness around the face. Laura says: “The Scandi hairline trend mimics natural, sunlightened baby hairs, creating a soft, face-framing glow that’s perfect for summer"

How to achieve the Scandi Hairline

"In the salon, stylists will use bleach to gently brighten the fine hairs around the face, blending seamlessly into the rest of the hair for an effortlessly natural look. This technique works particularly well for people with blonde hair, as it enhances brightness with minimal maintenance," she reveals.

Adding: "However, if you have naturally darker hair, regular touch-ups will be needed to maintain the effect. The Scandi hairline is especially flattering on fair to medium skin tones with warm or neutral undertones, as the soft brightness enhances natural radiance without looking harsh.”

As we embrace the new season, there's no better time to refresh your look with one of these stunning blonde shades. Whether you're after a sun-kissed glow or a cool, Scandinavian touch, these hues are sure to turn heads. So, why not book an appointment with your stylist and step into spring with a vibrant new shade that perfectly complements the warmer days ahead?

Lead image: @miastevenson