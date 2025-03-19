Eva Longoria debuts bold new hairstyle - and she looks totally different

Eva Longoria has always been a hair inspiration, with her thick, chestnut locks that leave us all envious. Now, she’s switched it up again.

ICYMI, the actress recently celebrated a milestone birthday with a star-studded bash - and what better way to mark the occasion than with a fresh, new hairstyle?

The star was spotted in New York in a head-turning red dress but we couldn't help but notice her new hairdo. Eva has officially made a striking switch from her signature tousled waves to a sleek, straight look that exudes sophistication.

© GC Images Eva Longoria's sleek, straight, hair makes her look unrecognisable

The actress is known for her voluminous, beachy locks that add a touch of effortless glamour but this new bone-straight look is nothing short of captivating.

Her straightened hair was perfectly sleek, parted slightly off-centre, and falls gracefully past her shoulders, enhancing her sharp jawline and drawing attention to her radiant complexion. The smooth, glass-like finish to her locks enhanced the look and was total perfection.

As for her makeup, Eva kept things fresh and luminous, with glowing skin that looked effortlessly radiant. Her base was dewy and flawless, giving her a natural shine. She highlighted her cheekbones with a soft sweep of bronzer, adding warmth and subtle definition. Her eyes were accentuated with neutral tones, featuring a touch of shimmer on the lids to brighten the eyes and a well-defined lash line to add depth.

© GC Images Eva Longoria's bold dress complemented her sleek hairstyle

Long, fluttery lashes and softly groomed brows framed her features perfectly. To complete the look, Eva opted for a nude-pink lipstick, which balanced the boldness of her crimson outfit.

Speaking of her outfit, Eva turned heads in a fiery red midi dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The dress, which featured a square neckline and long sleeves looked powerful.

The figure-hugging silhouette highlighted her enviable shape, while the vibrant red hue made a bold statement. The dress hit just above the ankle, giving her look an air of timeless elegance. Eva paired the dress with matching patent red pointed-toe stilettos, adding an extra dose of glamour to her ensemble.

Her confident smile and radiant energy tied the whole look together, making it clear that this style evolution is one that suits her effortlessly. By trading in her usual tousled waves for sleek, straight hair and pairing it with a statement red ensemble, Eva showcased her ability to be a true beauty chameleon.

As spring approaches, perhaps its time to ditch the waves and bring out the straighteners.