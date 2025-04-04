Kaia Gerber proves the power of a 'Little Black Dress' for a family night out in NYC

When your mother is one of the most iconic supermodels to ever exist and your father is a millionaire business mogul, the chances of being both stunning and successful are higher than high.

For Kaia Gerber, both of the aforementioned couldn’t be more true.

Last night, the 23-year-old joined her famous parents for a family night out at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway in New York City, the whole Gerber clan (excluding Kaia’s actor brother Presley) dressing to impress for the occasion.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Kaia's sleek yet simple dress was the epitome of It-Girl elegance

Kaia, who is known for her sleek, understated fashion sense, kept on theme, wearing a classic black, slim-lined midi dress with a high straight-across neckline and a set of black leather pointed-toe kitten heels.

To complete the subtle yet elegant look, Kaia wore her shoulder-length brunette locks out in a soft blowout style while her makeup radiated a sun-kissed glow with a subtle smokey eye.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic The Gerber family are seriously stylish

As for her uber-stylish mother, Cindy Crawford, the Versace muse and modelling icon decided to match her daughter's energy in a one-shouldered black gown with cut-out shoulder accents.

Kaia’s businessman father, Rande Gerber, scrubbed up suavely in a timeless black suiting look.

© WireImage The family were all smiles for the event

The famous clan stepped out to celebrate family, friend and actor George Clooney, who made his first ever Broadway debut, starring in the stage adaptation of the hit 2005 film Good Night and Good Luck, which he also starred in.

© GC Images JLo opted for a striking plunging-neck velvet gown © GC Images Kylie oozed Old Hollywood glam in a cutout gown and feather shawl

The Gerber’s weren’t the only famed faces in attendance to celebrate; Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue and Uma Thurman were also snapped on the red carpet, all sporting various gilded gowns.

Kaia effortlessly proved the versatility of fashion’s famed Little Black Dress, demonstrating that the timeless style can be worn for glamorous occasions as well as intimate dinner dates, brunch excursions and beyond.

If ever in wardrobe doubt, the ‘LBD’ will always come to the rescue.