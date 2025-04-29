Blue Ivy's Boho Braids are the real star of the Cowboy Carter Tour

When Beyoncé takes the stage, it’s expected that all eyes will be on her - but lately, it’s her daughter Blue Ivy Carter who’s been stealing the spotlight, and not just for her dancing.

During the opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour, beauty lovers have been raving about the 13-year-old's boho braids - a stunning hairstyle is the perfect protective style for the summer.

Worn loose with delicate waves, embellished with beads, threads, and cuffs, boho braids are the perfect easy-breezy style for textured hair across spring and summer.

Blue Ivy previously opted for jet black box braids but has since switched it up in line with warmer days. She now sports honey blonde locks which just makes her features pop more.

But what exactly makes boho braids such a beauty staple? Their popularity for Black beauty lovers lies in the versatility and the chance for self-expression. Bohemian braids, also referred to as goddess braids, are typically done using a mix of traditional plaits combined with loose, curly strands - either the wearer’s natural hair or added extensions - to give a soft finish. They’re less about precision and more about freedom and movement.

© CBS via Getty Images Blue Ivy Carter is following in the footsteps of her beauty icon mother

Bec Choice, Stylist at Blue Tit Leyton predicted the rise of more braided patterns this year. She told H! Fashion, '“We will see the return of bold, intricate braiding techniques that serve as focal points across various styles. We've not seen much in the last few years so I think we will see a rise of intricate braiding with up-do’s and even day to day styling will be making a comeback.”

How to do Blue Ivy's Boho Braids

Creating boho braids isn’t as simple as just braiding and going - the magic is in the texture. Typically, the hair is prepped by washing, stretching or blow-drying for manageability. A stylist then sections the hair and braids it using a mix of kinky or water wave hair extensions to achieve that signature wavy, free-flowing look.

© Pintrest Boho braids are so versatile that they can be worn in many different ways © Pintrest Boho Waves are the perfect spring and summer hair inspo

The ends are often left curly or lightly crimped for a natural effect, and personal touches - like gold cuffs, colourful thread, or shells - can be added for extra flair.

In an era where beauty trends swing between the polished and the undone, boho braids offer the best of both. They hold up well over time (great for long tours or festivals), protect natural hair from the elements and allow for creative embellishments that can change depending on mood or occasion. As Black beauty lovers lean towards embracing their natural textures, it’s no wonder this style continues to trend.

Blue Ivy’s hairstyle has sparked countless tutorials on TikTok, with fans eager to emulate the young star’s boho-chic aesthetic. It’s a style that celebrates heritage while pushing Black beauty and fashion forward - much like Beyoncé’s entire Cowboy Carter era.