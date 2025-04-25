Margot Robbie’s brunette hair transformation is the unexpected spring inspo we didn’t know we needed

When you think of spring beauty trends, it’s all too easy to picture pastel nails, coral lipsticks, and hair colours that get progressively lighter and brighter. But Margot Robbie’s bold brunette transformation at the 86th Academy Awards back in March 2014 proves that sometimes the most unexpected switch-ups make the biggest impact.

Stepping onto the Oscars red carpet, the Barbie actress debuted a dramatic deep brunette makeover that completely shifted her signature sun-kissed image.

© WireImage Margot Robbie dazzled at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014 with rich brown locks

Paired with glossy Old Hollywood waves, bold brows, and a rich berry lip, the look was a masterclass in elegance - and a reminder that darker tones can be just as fresh, powerful, and seasonally appropriate as their lighter counterparts.

While spring is traditionally the season for blondes and balayage, there’s something irresistibly cool about defying the expected. A deep, dimensional brunette adds instant sophistication and shine, creating a striking contrast against fresh spring wardrobes of whites, pastels, and floaty fabrics. Plus, darker shades tend to enhance glossiness and health, giving hair that mirror-like finish that feels oh so polished.

Margot’s throwback beauty moment also reminds us that reinvention doesn’t have to be reserved for autumn. Whether you’re after a dramatic change or simply want to enhance your natural base with richer lowlights, going brunette in spring can feel unexpectedly refreshing - and undeniably chic.

© AFP via Getty Images We are used to seeing the Australian actress with light, sun-kissed locks © Charley Gallay The hair switch up was an unexpected change but definitely gave her a spring time glow

In fact, Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, previously told H! Fashion that deeper, vivid hair colours are actually having a moment this spring. Adding these vivid sections to add a pop to blonde or brunette bases can really adds something fresh to your look.

O'Neill explained that "Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip. The tones we will see are those deep rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.” Divine.

If you’re considering the switch, it’s worth speaking to your colourist about finding a shade that complements your skin tone and adds dimension, rather than opting for a flat, single-process hue. Think subtle chocolate ribbons, deep espresso roots, or soft, smoky browns that catch the light beautifully.

Margot has since returned to her iconic blonde, but her short-lived brunette era remains a timeless source of inspiration for those craving a beauty shake-up. So if you’re feeling bold this season, perhaps it’s time to channel your inner Margot and take a walk on the dark side - because who says you have to go lighter when the sun comes out?