Rita Ora revives the Y2K bouncy blowdry - and we're obsessed 

Rita Ora has served us with another dose of hair inspiration. From her jet black micro fringe to her blonde mullet, the Anywhere singer is never afraid to step outside the box.

This time, however, the British It-girl has brought back a classic hairstyle that is simply timeless. Enter: the bouncy blow-dry. Rita swapped her signature blonde locks for a creamy milk chocolate hue and let the XL volume do all the talking.

© @ritaora Rita Ora's blowdry is the perfect easy-breezy spring hairstyle

This voluminous hairstyle dominated the late '90s and 2000s. It's typically a voluminous, ultra-glossy look, often associated with icons like Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, and the original supermodels.

It features big, soft curls with plenty of movement, typically achieved using a round brush and blow dryer or large rollers for a salon-quality finish. The look exudes effortless glamour, framing the face with layers that flick outwards or inwards for a polished, bouncy effect.

© PA Images via Getty Images Victoria Beckham at the 2008 Met Gala with a classic blowdry © Jim Smeal Cindy always opted for a voluminous style with her signature side swoop

Rita’s interpretation is clearly inspired by the Y2K vibe but with a slight twist. Instead of curling from the roots, she concentrated the ringlets and volume toward the ends of her locks. However, it still delivers the bold impact of the original style.

When it comes to hair trends, the beauty muse is of course, bang on. According to expert hairdresser Sam McKnight MBE, the 'Brazillian Bombshell Blowout' is here to stay for the remainder of 2025. He tells H! Fashion, "Volume is bigger than ever and will continue to dominate through 2025. Bombshell blowouts, supermodel volume, 90’s flicks and waves. Layers and cheekbone-skimming fringes make these styles much easier to achieve and vitally keep the volume. Long, one-length cuts don’t work here."

© @ritaora Rita looks stunning with her 90s inspired hairstyle

He continues, "As seen at 16Arlington SS25, there’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a big, bold and voluminous DO. It’s elevating in more ways than one, the ultimate mood booster. Voluminous hair, even though there are certain decades that are instantly recognisable due to the volume, shape and silhouette, voluminous hair does feel timeless." Adding," A great voluminous and full blow-dry never goes out of fashion." We have to agree.

As we look to warmer days, bombshell curls are a key summer style to look out for as they're easy to style and look effortless when it comes to day-to-night styling. Whether you're hitting the beach or simply having a relaxing summer evening, the bouncy blow-dry will see you through.