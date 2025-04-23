Move over golden blonde — this Molly-Mae-approved 'Buttermilk Blonde' is taking over this spring

Buttermilk blonde is spring’s standout hair trend, blending creamy tones with soft warmth for an effortlessly chic look. The flattering shade has surged in popularity, seen on celebrities and It-girls alike.

Molly-Mae Hague recently debuted the hue, adding to its appeal and cementing it as the must-have colour of the season for a fresh, sun-kissed transformation. Its soft, natural finish flatters a range of skin tones, offering a low-maintenance yet luxe update that feels perfectly timed for lighter, brighter days.

H! Fashion spoke to Charley Henery, British Colour Technician of the Year and International Artistic Director at TONI&GUY for the lowdown on the colour of the season.

How would you describe buttermilk blonde?

"Buttermilk Blonde is an innovative approach to highlighting that uses back-to-back foiling along the hairline to achieve ultimate lightness and dimension. This technique ensures seamless, natural- looking highlights with a brighter, more luminous effect. By carefully placing foils close together, this enhances the contrast between light and dark sections, creating brightness, yet sophistication."

© @mollymae Molly-Mae Hague has championed buttermilk blonde

Why is Buttermilk Blonde becoming so popular this spring?

"This colour trend is gaining popularity as clients move away from the iced white, ultra-cool tones that dominated previous years. Instead, they are opting for a more neutral, softer colour palette that feels more natural and flattering. This shift reflects a desire for a more balanced and warmer tone in the hair, moving toward sun-kissed, multidimensional hues that complement their complexion.

Additionally, clients are looking for instant results, wanting to leave the salon with visible, striking changes that still feel effortless and timeless. Luxe Lights provides that immediate brightness and impact while maintaining a more subtle finish."

Where has the trend for sugary sweet/gourmand highlights for spring come from?

© Pintrest Buttermilk Blonde is becoming the cool-girl hue of the season

"The trend has emerged from clients desire for bright, vibrant blonde, instant results without the harsh regrowth lines typically associated with global applications. As more people seek a softer, more natural grow-out, the focus has shifted to achieving a striking blonde while minimising the appearance of roots."

How does Buttermilk Blonde differ from other blonde hues?

"Buttermilk Blonde is a beautifully balanced blend of both cooler and warmer tones, carefully combined to create a soft, neutral blonde. The cooler tones add a touch of depth, while the warmer golden or creamy hues bring a natural warmth to the hair."

© Pintrest This creamy shade is the perfect subtle blonde for spring

What do I ask for in my salon to get Buttermilk Blonde?

"To achieve the perfect buttermilk blonde, you should ask for the Luxe Lights colour package.This package includes beautifully woven highlights that are carefully packed in for a seamless blend of tones.

The technique features back-to-back foils around the face to create a luminous, face-framing effect, enhancing the natural lightness and softness of the colour. To finish, a toner is applied, balancing both cooler and warmer tones to give that perfectly neutral, buttermilk blonde shade."

Whether you’re after a subtle refresh or a full transformation, buttermilk blonde offers the ideal balance of elegance and ease. With its rising popularity, it’s clear this creamy shade is set to reign all season - and beyond...