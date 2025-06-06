Kim Kardashian teases dramatic hair transformation - and we’re obsessed

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a headline-making beauty moment, but her latest tease has fans doing a double take. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality star and mogul posted a snap revealing what looks to be a dramatic new hair colour - bold, electric blue.

While Kim hasn’t confirmed if the transformation is permanent, the glimpse was enough to spark speculation and excitement across social media. Could this be her biggest hair change since platinum blonde? Either way, the ultra-sleek cobalt shade is giving major main character energy - and we’re here for it.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian gave fans a sneak peak at her summer look

It’s impossible not to think back to her sister Kylie Jenner’s iconic era of blue hair, a defining look that helped set the tone for beauty experimentation in the mid-2010s. Now, almost a decade later, it looks like Kim might be taking the look into 2025 with her own spin.

And she’s not alone. Summer is traditionally the season for bold beauty moves, and dyeing your hair is often the ultimate form of self-expression when the weather heats up. Whether it’s a wash of peachy pastel, bright red, or full-throttle blue, we’re seeing more people take the plunge with vibrant hues - especially ahead of festivals, holidays and sun-soaked selfies.

© Jon Kopaloff Kim Kardashian's bleach blonde is one of her most memorable hair transformations

These colourful hues are becoming more popular. According to Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, “pastels are perfect for striking the ideal balance between contemporary and tradition. Pastels have a gentle, soothing quality.” And they’re surprisingly versatile too, adapting across textures and styles. Celebrity pastel lovers include Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox who’ve both dabbled in the fantasy-esque palette.

© Getty Images Megan Fox has flirted with colourful pastel hues too

With filters and wigs always in the mix, fans are still speculating whether Kim’s transformation is real or just a teaser for a campaign or photoshoot. But knowing the SKIMS founder, even a fleeting look is enough to inspire millions.

If she has gone full blue, it’s not just a hair switch - it’s a statement. And if not? Well, she’s still managed to set the tone for summer’s most unexpected (and exciting) trend.

Either way, with bold colour back in the spotlight, this summer is shaping up to be anything but beige...