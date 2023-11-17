Kim Kardashian unveils dramatic honey blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian is back in her winter blonde era.

The 43-year-old reality star, lawyer, and entrepreneurial powerhouse constantly keeps us on our toes with her tress transformations, therefore it's no surprise she’s debuted a brand new hue for the autumn/winter season.

The Kardashian-Jenner sister stepped out at the GQ Men Of The Year event at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood schooling us in giving cowgirlcore a red carpet-approved makeover wearing a suede brown halterneck top and maxi skirt set from Chrome Hearts.

© Emma McIntyre Kim wearing a Chrome Hearts two-piece

The two-piece features the brand’s signature fluted-pointed cross stitched across the body, a gold neck chain and draped material flowing from the back.

With her camel-coloured ensemble, she debuted a brand new hair colour of a similar hue, and it's perfect for blondes this season.

She wore her brand-new tresses poker straight and cascading down her back and opted for golden-eye glam with a nude glossy lip, giving her muted-toned look an air of sophistication.

© Gilbert Flores Kim Kardashian at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023

Kim's certainly not afraid to experiment with her hairstyles. Last December she went from platinum blonde, which she admitted took 8 hours to top up on an appearance with on Live With Kelly and Ryan, to a warmer, cosy blonde (which we imagine is significantly less maintenance).

Her new look is a dramatic change from the ultra-dark do she sported at the 2023 Baby2Baby gala five days before. She opted for gothic florals in a long-sleeved Balenciaga gown featuring a nude slip and lace statement roses paired with nude court heels and the Kardashian’s signature wet hair look.