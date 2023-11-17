Kim Kardashian unveils dramatic honey blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian is back in her winter blonde era.
The 43-year-old reality star, lawyer, and entrepreneurial powerhouse constantly keeps us on our toes with her tress transformations, therefore it's no surprise she’s debuted a brand new hue for the autumn/winter season.
The Kardashian-Jenner sister stepped out at the GQ Men Of The Year event at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood schooling us in giving cowgirlcore a red carpet-approved makeover wearing a suede brown halterneck top and maxi skirt set from Chrome Hearts.
The two-piece features the brand’s signature fluted-pointed cross stitched across the body, a gold neck chain and draped material flowing from the back.
With her camel-coloured ensemble, she debuted a brand new hair colour of a similar hue, and it's perfect for blondes this season.
She wore her brand-new tresses poker straight and cascading down her back and opted for golden-eye glam with a nude glossy lip, giving her muted-toned look an air of sophistication.
Kim's certainly not afraid to experiment with her hairstyles. Last December she went from platinum blonde, which she admitted took 8 hours to top up on an appearance with on Live With Kelly and Ryan, to a warmer, cosy blonde (which we imagine is significantly less maintenance).
Her new look is a dramatic change from the ultra-dark do she sported at the 2023 Baby2Baby gala five days before. She opted for gothic florals in a long-sleeved Balenciaga gown featuring a nude slip and lace statement roses paired with nude court heels and the Kardashian’s signature wet hair look.