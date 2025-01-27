Kim Kardashian's new flicky micro bob is so unexpected

Kim Kardashian is a beauty chameleon. Her glam and looks are ever-evolving, but we didn't expect this dramatic hair transformation.

On Sunday 26 January, the KK Beauty founder celebrated her daughter, Chicago West's, 7th birthday with a Western theme. Kim embraced the festivities and was dressed head-to-toe in a black leather Cowboy Core-inspired outfit and to our surprise, we also spotted a short bob flicky bob peaking out from her wide-brimmed hat. Alongside her striking look, she opted for her signature golden bronzed glam, featuring sun-kissed bronzer and a nude glossy lip.

We haven't seen Kim's hair this short for a while. Last year, the reality star mostly maintained her signature jet-black XL locks. During the Christmas holidays, Kim temporarily rocked an 80s blonde messy bob for a playful music video for Santa Baby.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian rocks a jet black micro bob © @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian stuns with a sleek cowboy core outfit

Although this recent new do was an unexpected hair move for the American It girl, we're noticing a trend amongst the reality show family. Kim's bold chop comes after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also recently debuted an Italian bob.

Last week, Khloe posted a glamorous selfie to Instagram with a chic, shoulder-length look featuring soft layers and a middle parting. Her signature chestnut brown locks were a warm-toned brown with subtle, face-framing golden highlights that added dimension. They were styled by celebrity hairstylist Irinel de Leon into a bouncy blowout that curled beneath her chin.

© @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian debuts a chestnut brown bob

British Hairdressing legend, Sam McKnight, predicted that this year we would see a rise in experimental chops featuring the shortest cuts yet. He told H! Fashion, "In 2025, I would love to see those who dared to go for a bob in 2024 keep trying something new. Whether it’s growing out to a midi collarbone shag or going even shorter with a jaw-defining micro bob." Adding, "2025 is going to be the year for style defining cuts."

If you're looking to style short tresses he revealed that it's all in the product selection. "Shorter hair can often feel less versatile," Sam said. "But this is where the right products can make all the difference. A creme pomade such as my 'Dressed to Kill' or my 'Self Control Gel' are my go-to’s for a sleek and sharp finish, whereas for wavy, curly midi shags 'Dressed to Kill' defines and hydrates for a mussed-up texture"

It looks like this winter 2025 is officially bob season.