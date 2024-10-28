Kim Kardashian's bold red hair transformation is completely Zendaya-coded

It's not uncommon for A-listers to reinvent themselves in order to promote a new product, tour or business venture.

For example, Dua Lipa deleted her entire Instagram content and returned with cherry cola-coloured tresses to announce her single Houdini and her album Radical Optimism, Megan Fox stepped out with a luminous red 1920s style bob to promote her poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous, and former One Direction star Harry Styles hard-launched an unexpected buzz-cut to promote his beauty brand Pleasing’s debut fragrance line.

Now is the turn of American socialite and multihyphenate business powerhouse Kim Kardashian, who has ditched her dark brown tresses and debuted Zendaya-approved red velvet-hued tresses that are perfect for autumn.

© Instagram/@kimkardashian

Her supermodel sleek hair featured a deep, rich, yet vibrant auburn tone with an enviably glossy texture. Styled with a centre parting with long, smooth strands framing the face, she brought us a brand new beauty aesthetic that we're predicting will be AW24's hottest tresses trend.

Kim's unexpected look was completely Zendaya-coded. Whilst deep shades of purplish 'cherry cola' red took over beauty agendas earlier this year, Kim's bold, sophisticated colour is almost identical to one the Euphoria actress has worn in the past, especially during her ventures into bold hair colours. Both styles share a rich, luxurious hue that balances vibrancy and edginess with cool-girl elegance.

© Instagram/@zendaya Zendaya's red hair is one of her most memorable beauty looks © Fox Her red hair was an almost identical shade to Kim's

Whether it's Kim's actual hair or a picture-perfect fitted wig remains a secret - the number of times she's fooled us with faux hair is honestly impressive.

She debuted the dramatic look to reveal her latest lipstick collection from her beauty brand Skkn. Her Instagram post read: "Introducing Silk Matte Lip Color [bow emoji] An airy-light, cream lipstick that transforms from a unique buttery texture into a blurred, natural silk matte finish."

"Dropping October 29th at 9AM PT. Preview now at SKKNBYKIM.com. I’m wearing NUDE 03."