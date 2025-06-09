The best smelling deodorants that double up as a perfume - tried and tested

If you’ve ever wished your deodorant could smell as good as your favourite perfume - and actually last - you’re in luck. Gone are the days of overly powdery or synthetic scents; today’s new-gen deodorants are anything but basic.

Blending long-lasting odour protection with sophisticated, mood-boosting fragrance profiles, these are the products that work overtime in your routine.

I'm someone who tends to sweat a lot, especially in the summer so doubling up my scents with deodorants has been a game-changer for me and my confidence.

Whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands or just want a lighter fragrance alternative for summer, these deodorants pull double duty. Trust me, I've put them all to the test. Think warm woods, soft florals and fresh citrus notes, all wrapped up in sleek, skin-loving formulas. And yes, they actually work.

Here are the best luxe-smelling deodorants that’ll have people asking, “What perfume are you wearing?”

© Space NK Father Figure Deodorant Phlur This cult-favourite from fragrance house Phlur brings the same creamy, addictive scent as its Eau de Parfum to your underarms. Expect notes of fig, jasmine and sandalwood for a warm, sensual finish that lingers long after your morning swipe. Bonus: it’s aluminium-free and vegan.

© Boots Skin-Loving Santal Antiperspirant Deodorant Gem For £4, this product is a no brainer. This budget friendly antiperspirant is a hidden gem (literally), exclusively at Boots. Inspired by cult sandalwood scents like Santal 33, it has a creamy, woody fragrance that feels more premium that the price tag suggests. I now carry it with my everywhere as it smells divine, and is genuinely long-lasting. £4.00 AT BOOTS

© Sephora Black Rose & Oud Deodorant SALT AND STONE Not your average floral. This elevated blend of rose, oud and vetiver makes this deodorant feel more like a niche perfume than a basic body product. Plus, it’s formulated with probiotics and hyaluronic acid to keep underarms smooth and balanced. £20.00 AT SEPHORA

© Space NK Herbal Deodorant Roll-On Aesop Herbal, earthy and quietly luxurious. Aesop’s offering leans into vetiver, coriander and patchouli, making it ideal for those who prefer grounding, subtle scents. The lightweight roll-on formula is perfect for post-shower freshness.

© Cult Beauty No. Green Deodorant Stick Corpus Bright, botanical and totally non-toxic, Corpus blends bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom for a fresh, unisex fragrance that feels like walking through a citrus grove. The packaging is as chic as the scent.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best smelling deodorants chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

