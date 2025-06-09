The best smelling deodorants that double up as a perfume - tried and tested

If you’ve ever wished your deodorant could smell as good as your favourite perfume - and actually last - you’re in luck. Gone are the days of overly powdery or synthetic scents; today’s new-gen deodorants are anything but basic.
Blending long-lasting odour protection with sophisticated, mood-boosting fragrance profiles, these are the products that work overtime in your routine.
I'm someone who tends to sweat a lot, especially in the summer so doubling up my scents with deodorants has been a game-changer for me and my confidence.
Whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands or just want a lighter fragrance alternative for summer, these deodorants pull double duty. Trust me, I've put them all to the test. Think warm woods, soft florals and fresh citrus notes, all wrapped up in sleek, skin-loving formulas. And yes, they actually work.
Here are the best luxe-smelling deodorants that’ll have people asking, “What perfume are you wearing?”
How we chose:
- Performance and personal testimony: The best smelling deodorants chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.
- High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.
