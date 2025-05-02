The tuberose perfume that got me chased down the street - and has Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s stamp of approval

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about fragrance, it’s this: wear the right one and you don’t need an outfit or glam to feel on top of the world. Enter: Maison Crivelli’s Tubéreuse Astrale - a scent so captivating that a stranger literally chased me down the street to find out what I was wearing.

I wasn’t even trying that day. I’d spritzed it on before running errands - headphones in, trainers on, and a to-do list longer than my patience. But halfway down a street in Soho, I heard someone calling after me.

I turned around, slightly alarmed, only to be met by a very breathless woman who said, “I’m sorry to bother you, but you smell incredible. What perfume is that?”

Reader, I had to laugh. It was giving main character energy, and I wasn’t mad at it.

If you’re thinking “Oh, tuberose, how original,” think again. This isn’t your usual white floral moment. Tubéreuse Astrale is creamy and rich with just the right amount of spice, wrapped in soft resins and incense.

There’s a warm, balmy vibe to it, like tuberose floating through a midnight sky. It starts off like a warm whisper, but within minutes, it blooms into something rich and heady. The dry down? Sweetly addictive with a mysterious pull. It’s not a scent that just sits on the skin- it evolves, dances, pulls people in.

© Selfridges The perfect day-to-day scent that will elevate your mood

Tubéreuse Astrale Top note: Cinnamon

Middle notes: Tuberose and Osmanthus

Base notes: Musk and Vanilla.

Need more convincing? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan. She even posted a snap of it tucked into her handbag on Instagram, which feels like the ultimate stamp of approval. If it’s good enough for Rosie’s edit of cool-girl essentials, it’s good enough for us all.

This is also an extrait de parfum, which means it’s a scent with a high concentration of perfume oil. It’s one of the most long-lasting fragrances I own. I’ve sprayed it on my body before my morning commute, and it lasted on my skin until I got home at 6 p.m.

Maison Crivelli as a brand doesn’t do basic. Every fragrance is inspired by a sensory journey, and Tubéreuse Astrale is no exception. It’s grown, seductive, but still soft around the edges.

© @rosiehw Rosie is the ultimate fashion and beauty muse

Maison Crevelli Founder, Thibuld Crivelli, explains: "Every fragrance begins with a personal memory, a moment when I encountered a raw material in a very unexpected way. What fascinates me is not just the ingredient itself, but the entire experience surrounding it: the textures, contrasts, and atmospheres that shape its perception.

I always seek to push the boundaries of traditional olfactory compositions by embracing contrasts that evoke emotions. My goal is to allow perfume explorers to immerse themselves in an olfactory journey that unfolds like a lived experience."

For this specific release, Thibaud was inspired by one of his childhood memories: a personal experience of discovering tuberoses while observing comets and the Milky Way.

© @rosiehw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed us a sneak peak at her must have fashion and beauty products and Tuberose Astrale was one of them

This exact scent was developed in collaboration with legendary perfumer Quentin Bisch (the nose behind perfumes from Givaudan, Robertet, Carolina Herrera, Mugler, and Jean Paul Gaultier).

Quentin reveals that creating this specific alluring blend was a unique process. He explains: "First I chiselled my tuberose to make it as natural as possible, working on its petals, its freshness and its very special sensuality.

Then the leather and its animalic amber facets turned everything black. I had to strike a balance, maintaining the virginity and whiteness so that neither the flower nor the leather took on too much light."

Good news for fragrance lovers: the brand has now released this scent in a generous 100ml bottle, doubling the delight from the original 50ml. Twice the spritz, twice the allure.

So if you’re looking to build your grown-woman fragrance wardrobe, Tubéreuse Astrale deserves a place on your shelf. Just be warned: wearing it might cause mild chaos - or spontaneous street encounters.