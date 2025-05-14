Orebella has finally launched in the UK - but is it worth the hype? 

Ever since supermodel and beauty icon Bella Hadid announced her foray into fragrance, Orebella has been making waves across the beauty world in the US and now, the long-awaited UK launch is finally here.

The debut quartet of scents - Window2Soul, Salted Muse, Night Cap and Blooming Fire - promises to be more than just a pretty bottle on your dressing table. Billed as alcohol-free, skin-nourishing and formulated with essential oils, the supermodel's vision was to create a new kind of scent experience: one that’s grounded in self-expression, clean ingredients, and personal energy.

The concept is rooted in the beauty founder's own connection to spirituality, nature, and wellness - a departure from your typical celebrity fragrance drop. Each scent is designed to evolve with your body’s chemistry, creating a unique signature aroma over time.

From the crystal-inspired packaging to the storytelling behind each blend, Orebella claims to be a high-vibrational alternative to traditional perfumes. But with a hefty price tag, is it actually worth it?

To find out, we put Orebella to the test. Each member of the H! Fashion team picked their favourite from the range - and let’s just say, opinions on favourite scents were divided. Keep reading for our honest take on which Orebella fragrance came out on top and which one missed the mark.

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

Favourite scent: Blooming Fire

Blooming Fire, Orebella Top notes:Bergamot, Cardamom, Cedar and Clove Leaf Middle notes:Monoi Oil and Jasmine Base:Patchouli

"If there’s one fragrance from Orebella that lingers in the best way, it’s Burning Fire. Described as a floral-amber hybrid, this scent is an addictive mix of soft sensuality and warm, skin-hugging depth - the kind of perfume that makes people lean in and ask what you’re wearing. I'm a huge fan of amber scents and this just instantly stood out to me but what makes this scent special is its contrast. It’s simultaneously fresh and warm, elegant yet grounded. It wears close to the skin, but lasts beautifully throughout the day, softening into a woody-rose trail that feels both romantic and quietly confident. If you’re into modern florals with depth - think Byredo’s Rose - Burning Bloom might just be your new favourite."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

Favourite scent: Window2Soul

Window2Soul, Orebella Top notes:Lemon, Geranium, Mint Middle Notes:Jasmine, Damask Rose Base Notes:Tonka Bean

"I’ve always been drawn to sweet, floral smells so the rose and jasmine notes in Window2Soul piqued my interest, plus there’s ripples of vanilla through it too so frankly, it ticks every box. If you’re fearful of flowery fragrances, fret not, Bella’s creation is zingier than you would expect. It isn’t cloying or powdery at all. In fact, I’d describe it as sweet and zesty, utterly perfect for this lovely warmer weather we’re having. It lingers nicely on the skin, and I haven’t stopped spritzing it since I pried it out of Aaliyah’s hands."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

Favourite scent: Blooming Fire

Blooming Fire, Orebella

"For me, perfume is a way to create an air of mystery for myself (despite sadly being the least mysterious human on the planet.) Blooming Fire immediately piqued my interest with its tropical tones - Tahitian monoi flower infused with exotic patchouli with a subtle dash of bergamot. A slightly more punchy scent than my go-to floral notes, the perfume is perfect for after-hours events where a touch of olfactory enigma is essential. One spritz is enough to last an entire evening, and with its compact yet jewel-inspired bottle, this brilliant bottle is the ideal addition to my evening out arsenal."

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

Favourite scent: Salted Muse

Salted Muse, Orebella Top notes:Sea Salt, Pink Pepper Middle notes:Olive tree accord, Fig, Lavender Base:Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Amber

"I can’t lie, the first thing that drew me to Salted Muse was the dreamy greeny-blue crystal shaped bottle, because who doesn’t love a decadent fragrance bottle sitting pretty on their vanity? Aesthetic aside, Salted Muse is exactly what I like in a perfume. A little bit woody, a touch floral, thanks to the addition of lavender oil, and a smidge spicy because of the pink pepper top notes. Personally, I like a statement androgynous fragrance that I can wear all year round, no matter the season so Salted Muse is a one hit wonder in more ways than one. 5 stars from moi Miss Hadid."

Lauren Ramsey, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

Favourite scent: Blooming Fire

Blooming Fire, Orebella

"The moment I smelled Blooming Fire, I was instantly transported to a balmy European summer evening - its sun-kissed bronze crystal bottle only adding to the escapism. Fresh, light, and effortlessly clean, it’s a scent I’d happily wear all year-round. It’s subtle yet lingering - just a few spritzes on the skin are enough to carry you from day to night. I especially love the inclusion of aromatherapy essential oils, which elevate it beyond fragrance into something that genuinely enhances your mood. With Tahitian monoi flower, exotic patchouli, and a hint of bergamot, it strikes the perfect balance between warm florals and soft seduction."

Conclusion:

After our reviews, we think it’s safe to say that Orebella is worth the splurge, and there’s a scent for almost everyone. The most popular among us was Blooming Fire. The only scent we didn’t gravitate towards was Night Cap- as a team, we felt it’s more of an acquired taste. We didn’t connect with the base notes in the dry-down- sandalwood and patchouli.

However, fragrance is entirely subjective. If you're drawn to warm, rich notes with a hint of ginger, then Night Cap might be for you. The H! Fashion team gives Orebella our stamp of approval - Bella’s olfactory vision lives up to the social media hype.