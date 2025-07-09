Bubble braids are Gen Z's latest hair obsession - get the look

Last Saturday, I was waiting for Sabrina Carpenter to take to the stage at BST Hyde Park when a swarm of 2000s-born girls descended upon the venue, eagerly anticipating the bouncing-haired star’s performance.
A flash of blonde bubble braids whipped across my path - voluminous, playful and perfectly puffed.
It confirmed my suspicions - that bubble braids have reemerged as a Gen Z hair staple. Popularised on TikTok and red carpets alike, the style reimagines childhood ponytails with a modern, fashion-forward twist - typically created by segmenting hair with elastics to form ‘bubbles’ down the length.
Effortless yet eye-catching, bubble braids suggest a wearer who’s both trend-conscious and unafraid of a little whimsy. They channel Y2K energy without veering into kitsch, making them perfect for festivals, street style, or just a scroll-stopping selfie to be shared on social media.
The style may feel like a modern internet phenomenon, but their roots (pun fully intended) trace back decades. Popularised in the 1960s and 70s, the style was first seen on fashion-forward icons who favoured statement, sculptural hair. More recently, stars including Gigi Hadid, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Serena Williams and Blake Lively have all been spotted championing the rotund updo.
Zoe Adams, International Artist at award-winning Taylor Taylor London's Notting Hill salon, says: “The bubble braid is super easy to create and perfect for the summer. It works on every hair type and is basically one (or more) ponytails sectioned off with hair elastics, then gently puffed out between each to form the bubbles."
How to Get the Look At Home
For those wanting to toy with the sweet trend, Zoe has all the answers. Follow her step-by-step guide to achieving the perfect bubble braid below:
- Step 1 - Prep: As with most styles, second-day hair is always a little easier to manage, but if you do like a daily hair wash, then we suggest you prep the hair using Davines' OI All-In-One Milk for softness, shine and detangling.
- Step 2 - Create a sleek ponytail: Choose your position as depending on your hair length, you can go high, low, or even use multiple ponytails, depending on your mood. I think it looks most sophisticated as a single pony from the crown of your head.
- Step 3 - Sectioning: Section your hair into as many ‘tails’ as you would like and secure and secure at the base. Then simply place your hair elastics evenly down the length of the ponytail, as many as you like.
- Step 4 - Puff: Gently tug at each section between elastics to ‘puff’ them out and create the bubble effect. If you want a little more glamour, you can always add a ribbon to cover the elastics or if you have gone for multiple, slimmer ponytails you can also use the cuffed hair beads often used in braiding. Finish with Davines' This Is A Shimmering Mist for a light and glossy hold.