Bubble braids are Gen Z's latest hair obsession - get the look

Last Saturday, I was waiting for Sabrina Carpenter to take to the stage at BST Hyde Park when a swarm of 2000s-born girls descended upon the venue, eagerly anticipating the bouncing-haired star’s performance.

A flash of blonde bubble braids whipped across my path - voluminous, playful and perfectly puffed.

It confirmed my suspicions - that bubble braids have reemerged as a Gen Z hair staple. Popularised on TikTok and red carpets alike, the style reimagines childhood ponytails with a modern, fashion-forward twist - typically created by segmenting hair with elastics to form ‘bubbles’ down the length.

© Getty Images Bubble braids are having a renaissance

Effortless yet eye-catching, bubble braids suggest a wearer who’s both trend-conscious and unafraid of a little whimsy. They channel Y2K energy without veering into kitsch, making them perfect for festivals, street style, or just a scroll-stopping selfie to be shared on social media.

The style may feel like a modern internet phenomenon, but their roots (pun fully intended) trace back decades. Popularised in the 1960s and 70s, the style was first seen on fashion-forward icons who favoured statement, sculptural hair. More recently, stars including Gigi Hadid, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Serena Williams and Blake Lively have all been spotted championing the rotund updo.

© Getty Images Heighten your bubble braid with some plaful accessories

Zoe Adams, International Artist at award-winning Taylor Taylor London's Notting Hill salon, says: “The bubble braid is super easy to create and perfect for the summer. It works on every hair type and is basically one (or more) ponytails sectioned off with hair elastics, then gently puffed out between each to form the bubbles."

How to Get the Look At Home

For those wanting to toy with the sweet trend, Zoe has all the answers. Follow her step-by-step guide to achieving the perfect bubble braid below: