Bella Hadid debuts bold hair transformation in plunging co-ord

Nothing screams summer quite like a head of freshly dyed highlights contrasted alongside a sunkissed glow.

Proving just how utterly chic a new ‘do can be for the sunshine season ahead is none other than everyone’s favourite New York City-based It-Girl, Bella Hadid.

Spotted arriving at Hotel Martinez ahead of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Monday, the supermodel turned fragrance entrepreneur debuted her new honey blonde locks in the chicest way possible.

© GC Images Bella's all-white look is a SS25 must-have

Smiling sweetly for the camera, Bella was the epitome of understated Y2K glamour, styling a set of low-rise semi-flared white jeans with a plunging white corset-style crop top and a pair of brown slingback heels. To add an extra layer of fashion flair, the youngest Hadid sister tied a white sheer scarf around the handle of her ‘Brown Manhattan Leather Shoulder Bag.

© GC Images We're taking this pic to the hair salon

Though her outfit was nothing short of a visual masterpiece, all eyes were on her new hair, which was scooped up into a side-parted, messy up-do.

According to the experts, Honey Blonde hair is set to be one of the most notable new shades for SS25, Rosie Huntington-Whitely leading the charge and deeming it her signature hue.

© GC Images The soft honey shade emphasises her glowy tan

Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare specialists Neäl & Wølf, explains that the shade: “has been categorised as the most expensive looking shade to consider if you’re looking for a transformation” continuing on to tell H! Fashion that it is: “The perfect shade to transition to summer as it’s fresh, golden, and bright.”

“To achieve this look, ask your stylist for highlights tailored to your base colour, which will help create the popular multi-dimensional effect." For those with medium skin tones and olive undertones like Rosie, this blonde variation with subtle red and coppery undertones can enhance warmth in the complexion, resulting in an overall brighter appearance.”

© Getty Images Last year, she turned heads in a sultry sequin Versace gown

Fashion fans will know that for Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival is like what the Met Gala is to Zendaya.

Each and every year she’s in attendance, she turns heads in a plethora of glamorous gowns, many style lovers coining her the queen of the Cannes red carpet - and if our calculations are correct, this year is set to be no different.