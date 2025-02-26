Cruz Beckham looks almost unrecognisable with 70s-style shag 'do

Cruz Beckham likes to keep us on our toes. The 20-year-old knows just how to pique the interest of the style set, debuting avant garde looks every so often that never fail to surprise.

On Sunday, the youngest Beckham brother took to social media to show off a brand new look, only a few days after his 20th birthday.

Cruz shared a grainy film image of himself playing the guitar in a swanky city pad, sporting an oversized graphic tee and jeans while doing so. However, all eyes fell on his hairstyle of choice - a Seventies-inspired shag ‘do beloved by stars such as George Harrison and the Bee Gees.

© @cruzbeckham The musician channelled Mick Jagger vibes

A selection of layered necklaces and a chunky chain bracelet added some edge to the romantic (not to mention nostalgic) haircut, while a kaleidoscopic guitar strap radiated flower power prowess.

Also included in the series of images was a sweet snap of Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who posed for the camera while pulling peace signs. The model wore a kitschy-cute baby tee featuring playful graphic detailing and low-rise mid-wash jeans. A black leather shoulder bag added a touch of 90s charm to the all-American look, while some decadent gold jewels elevated the elegance of the star’s ensemble.

© @cruzbeckham Cruz's model girlfriend Jackie posed for the camera in jeans

This is not the first time we’ve seen Cruz’s shag ‘do take centre stage. Last month, the budding singer joined his family to attend the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by the patriarch himself, David Beckham.

The West London native rocked the very same crop for the bash, complete with choppy bangs and a shoulder-length cut. Serving up Mick Jagger swagger, the musician posed alongside his girlfriend, who styled out a cherry red lingerie set layered under a white suit.

Never one to shy away from a bold beauty moment, Cruz and his retro coiffure continue to excite the fashion sphere.