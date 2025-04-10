Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Corrin's best hair moments: From red carpet to runway
emma corrin in rorange balloon dress© Getty Images for SOLT

The actor's pixie cut has become synonymous with their off-screen style

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Emma Corrin is a standout when it comes to bold fashion choices. After portraying style icons like Princess Diana in The Crown, the 29-year-old has perfected the art of making a statement with their wardrobe. 

From Schiaparelli to McQueen creations, the actor is yet to hit the red carpet in a look that’s anything less than extraordinary. Ever-exciting, boundary-pushing and joyously innovative, Emma’s sartorial choices have positioned them as the one-to-watch in the fashion world. 

The same goes for their hair. When the thespian first ascended the golden ranks of Hollywood with projects like My Policeman, they sported a classic caramel-coloured bob with a chic flick. 

Fast forward to July 2023, and the actor debuts their very first buzz cut at a Polo Ralph Lauren x British Vogue party during Wimbledon - kickstarting a new era of gender-blending hairstyles with a punkish touch.

With the news that Emma will star in Season 7 of Black Mirror, appearing in an episode called Hotel Reverie, alongside Issa Rae, we’ve decided to take a look back at the actor’s most daring ‘dos to date.

Emma Corrin's best hair moments:

Emma Corrin is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty

Micro Bowl

Decked in vibrant green, Emma sported a modern bowl cut to the 81st Venice International Film Festival back in 2024.

Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © GC Images

The Swish

The actor debuted a feathered cropped complete with a side-slicked fringe at the Miu Miu Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 show.

Slick Pixie© Getty

Slick Pixie

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in 2024, Emma tapped into 1920s glam with a jet black 'do, styled with a sharp side parting and a gelled flick.

Emma Corrin© Franco Origlia

Big Buzz

The Miu Miu muse generated plenty of buzz (excuse the pun) when they graced the scene at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Punkish Pullet© Jeff Spicer

Punkish Pullet

Clad in JW Anderson's iconic goldfish dress during the My Policeman European premiere, the It-Brit dazzled with a platinum blonde pullet, styled in short, feathered layers that framed their face to perfection.

Frosted Tips© Dave Benett

Frosted Tips

Spotted at the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Emma took a leaf out of Justin Timberlake's book with their 90s-inspired frosted tips aesthetic.

emma corrin with a mohawk© Corbis via Getty Images

Mohawk Magic

Perhaps their most daring look to date, Emma rocked a spiked mohawk for the Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. 

Micro Shag© Amy Sussman

Micro Shag

A fresh take on the classic 70s style, the star commanded attention at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala, sporting what can only be described as a gently tousled micro shag. 

