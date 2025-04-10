Emma Corrin's best hair moments: From red carpet to runway

Emma Corrin is a standout when it comes to bold fashion choices. After portraying style icons like Princess Diana in The Crown, the 29-year-old has perfected the art of making a statement with their wardrobe.
From Schiaparelli to McQueen creations, the actor is yet to hit the red carpet in a look that’s anything less than extraordinary. Ever-exciting, boundary-pushing and joyously innovative, Emma’s sartorial choices have positioned them as the one-to-watch in the fashion world.
You may also like
The same goes for their hair. When the thespian first ascended the golden ranks of Hollywood with projects like My Policeman, they sported a classic caramel-coloured bob with a chic flick.
Fast forward to July 2023, and the actor debuts their very first buzz cut at a Polo Ralph Lauren x British Vogue party during Wimbledon - kickstarting a new era of gender-blending hairstyles with a punkish touch.
With the news that Emma will star in Season 7 of Black Mirror, appearing in an episode called Hotel Reverie, alongside Issa Rae, we’ve decided to take a look back at the actor’s most daring ‘dos to date.
Emma Corrin's best hair moments:
Micro Bowl
Decked in vibrant green, Emma sported a modern bowl cut to the 81st Venice International Film Festival back in 2024.
The Swish
The actor debuted a feathered cropped complete with a side-slicked fringe at the Miu Miu Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2025-2026 show.
Slick Pixie
Stepping onto the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in 2024, Emma tapped into 1920s glam with a jet black 'do, styled with a sharp side parting and a gelled flick.
Big Buzz
The Miu Miu muse generated plenty of buzz (excuse the pun) when they graced the scene at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Punkish Pullet
Clad in JW Anderson's iconic goldfish dress during the My Policeman European premiere, the It-Brit dazzled with a platinum blonde pullet, styled in short, feathered layers that framed their face to perfection.
Frosted Tips
Spotted at the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Emma took a leaf out of Justin Timberlake's book with their 90s-inspired frosted tips aesthetic.
Mohawk Magic
Perhaps their most daring look to date, Emma rocked a spiked mohawk for the Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 during Paris Fashion Week in 2024.
Micro Shag
A fresh take on the classic 70s style, the star commanded attention at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala, sporting what can only be described as a gently tousled micro shag.
Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team