Fans are divided over Harry Styles’ new sexual wellness launch - could this be Pleasing’s boldest move yet?

Harry Styles has never been afraid to shake things up. From feather boas to nail polish, the pop-star-turned-founder has built a brand that celebrates self-expression in all forms.

But with the latest drop from his beauty and lifestyle label Pleasing, he’s entered a whole new category - one that’s got people talking for reasons beyond the packaging.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Harry Styles has never been one to play by the rules - in beauty and fashion

Pleasing have launched its first-ever foray into sexual wellness with Pleasing Yourself - a capsule launch featuring a sleek, double-ended vibrator (created with incredible sex educator Zoe Ligon) and a premium silicone-based lube. Visually, it’s very on-brand: minimalist, playful and genderless. But not everyone is… well, pleased.

While many fans have applauded the move as bold, inclusive and overdue - praising the brand for normalising pleasure and promoting sexual wellness - others have questioned whether it’s moving too far from its original beauty remit.

© Pleasing Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and Pleasing Lube

Still, others have noted that this launch is exactly where the brand was always leading towards. “The name is literally Pleasing,” one fan wrote on X (formerly, Twitter). “Of course it was going here.” Another added: “It’s about time a celeb brand treated sexual wellness with joy and dignity, not just as a side hustle.”

It's also hard to argue with the well thought out intention behind the launch. Beyond the products, Pleasing has partnered with Planned Parenthood for this campaign to create educational videos, donate money and to help to distribute limited-edition condoms with the tagline: “I’m for Planned Parenthood.” The messaging? Pleasure is personal, powerful and political - and we should be talking about it openly.

© Pleasing The sexual wellness launch is opening up important conversation around planned parenthood

Zoe, who collaborated on the vibrator design, said in the official press release: “Sex toys helped me understand my own body. To bring that message into a space as influential as Pleasing is huge.”

It’s a move that some may question - but it could also open up important conversations for many more. As with so much of the former One Direction star's career, this launch challenges the idea that intimacy, self-expression and artistry must live in separate boxes. In fact, the Pleasing Yourself launch makes the case that they’re actually very connected.

Whether you’re intrigued, unsure or still processing, one thing’s certain - this isn’t just a product drop. It's asking all of us, softly but clearly, to get more comfortable with what makes us feel good. We're all for it!