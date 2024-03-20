The wellness rituals Miranda Kerr can't live without

Miranda Kerr looked every inch the supermodel as she celebrated the first day of spring in her latest Instagram post, just weeks after giving birth to baby number four.

My typical morning routine...

"My husband and I wake up early, around 5:30am, and I meditate. Then I'll write three things I'm grateful for in my journal. Before I jump in the shower, I use the a body brush to exfoliate all over. Starting from my feet, I work towards my heart with long, gentle strokes. After a shower, I drink lemon water followed by celery juice, which is anti-inflammatory and alkalising, it helps with kidney function and it gets things moving, so to speak!"

© @mirandakerr The supermodel is an early bird

Wellness rituals...

"I'm obsessed with crystals. Rose quartz is soothing for me. All Kora Organics products are filtered through rose quartz to bring a loving energy to them. I want people to feel like they're getting a nurturing hug when they use the products. I also love wearing my Oura ring. It tracks my step count and sleep patterns - how much REM sleep and deep sleep I get and how many times the kids wake me up in the night!"

My skin's secret weapon...

"I've been drinking noni since I was thirteen, when my grandma introduced it to me. It's so good for you which is why I've used it across every Kora Organics product. It's a superfood with over 160 vitamins and minerals and works on a cellular level to repair damage."

What would we find in your make-up bag?

"I'm a big fan of the Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm. It brings out the natural pink colour of your lips and feels super hydrating. I also swear by RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up Cream Foundation. It's incredible! It's my go-to for a natural make-up look as it gives my skin just the right amount of coverage."

© @mirandakerr The supermodel swears by noni juice

How do you switch off?

"I've been meditating since I was 18 and it really helps me unwind. I love using the app Insight Timer and listening to a mantra. Our lives are so busy and with everything going on in the world, it's important to take time and give back to yourself, because you can't pour from an empty cup."

What's your favourite way to indulge?

"Potatoes get such a bad rap, but I love potatoes. Their unhealthy reputation is down to what's being put on them but I love chopping them up, rolling them in coconut oil and putting them into an air fryer - they end up just like French fries. It's an indulgence that's actually good for your gut. I think food can be so healing."

