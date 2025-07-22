Romeo Beckham flexes his airport style with £15,000 worth of designer luggage

Having enjoyed a spell of brotherly bonding across the pond, the Beckham boys are bidding farewell to Miami.

Spotted in the airport on Monday, Romeo and Cruz Beckham wrapped up their overseas sojourn with a series of suave fashion-forward photos, which the middle Beckham brother later shared on social media.

Pictured in all-in-black, hood up with Prada’s Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag strapped across his front, the 22-year-old flexed his unmatched airport style.

In addition to his go-to Prada piece – crafted from traditional Italian leather and finished with the brand’s signature metallic triangle logo, retailing at £2,200 – the former footballer was also armed with an arsenal of complementary luxury luggage.

Goyard’s Goyardine Boeing Duffle Bag in a navy monogram print lay beside his feet - a piece that fetches upwards of £8,000 on re-sell websites like Stock X. No longer available to purchase, the bag is a highly valuable item, showcasing the signature Goyard pattern, a spacious main compartment, convenient slip pockets, sturdy carry handles, silver-tone metal hardware and detailed with palladium accents.

On top of the carry-all perched the brand’s Black Cisalpin Backpack, another coveted piece with the RRP of £3,575.

© @cruzbeckham Cruz Beckham paid homage to his father with a Manchester United shirt following a vintage shopping spree with brother Romeo

And that’s not all. Louis Vuitton’s £2,050 Keepall Bandoulière 55 could be spotted just outside of frame, drawing the eye with its generous size, coated canvas finish, natural cowhide leather trimmings and contrast straps in the house’s iconic tan and chocolate colourways.

Though we’re sure that not every piece belonged to Romeo (we suspect Cruz owns at least a handful of the bags pictured), the luxe selection of luggage made for a dazzling check-in concoction.

While rumours of a family feud between eldest Beckham brother Brooklyn and his family rage on, Romeo and Cruz have been making the most of their time away from the buzz of the British media.

The pair lived life to the fullest while kicking back in the Sunshine State, indulging in a spot of vintage shopping where they continued to expand their decadent designer archive.