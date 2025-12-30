New Year, New You: The best spa treatments trending in 2026

There’s something deeply satisfying about stepping into a new year with intention - a clean slate moment that invites us to slow down, reset and reconnect with our bodies after months of running on empty. As we move into 2026, wellness is no longer about quick fixes or fleeting trends, but treatments that feel restorative, results-driven and genuinely indulgent.

© Getty Images

As a beauty journalist, my finger is firmly on the pulse on the need-to know trends and the future direction of wellness. This year’s spa landscape is all about smart self-care - think innovative technology, ritual-based therapies and experiences designed to make you feel as good as you look.

From body treatments to deeply calming scalp innovations, I've rounded up the spa treatments set to trend in 2026, alongside the very best places in the UK to try them, so you can start the year feeling refreshed, rebalanced and entirely in your main-character era.

Pure Grain Salt Massage - Manor House

If you've never had a salt grain massage before, you are missing out on an extraordinary treat for your skin. Especially during this time of year when our skin gets dry and dehydrated - this treatment leaves your body feeling smooth and supple for weeks after.

© Manor House

Beauty Editor Tip: The best place to go for this treatment is Manor House Spa in Alsager. There is something so charming about the spa, nestled in the heart of Stoke-on-Trent, overlooking a spa garden.

The treatment involves massaging the skin with a silky blend of shea butter and pure Himalayan salt grains. It’s extremely nourishing but also deeply exfoliating thanks to the combination of fine and chunky grains of salt. There is also a combination of lots of nice deep stretching massage moves so the salt grains really glide across the skin to get those dead cells but you also get this lovely sensation of a relaxing massage. There is also a lot of tension released around shoulders and the neck.

© Manor House Spa

If you're on the look out for the ultimate spa day, they also have some incredible deals on currently like the Limited Edition Snowfall Slumber Spa Day which includes access for the beautiful spa garden, a treatment and lunch from just £200. You can even stay overnight in the charming hotel on the grounds.

Hydrafacial - Hydrafacial LDN Flagship

As a beauty journalist, I've tried many different facials and treatments over the years but there is something about the Hydrafacial that continues to impress me. It's one of the buzziest facial experiences in the world right now. The treatment leans into patented Vortex-Fusion technology to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities and hydrate in one seamless flow - think of it as a laser-focused reset button for your skin.

Beauty Editor Tip: One of the best places to go for this refreshing skin boost is definitely the Hydafacial Flagship store in Portman Square, London.

© @chloe_grandclinic

This isn’t your average facial: it’s a cocktail of tailored serums and gentle suction that leaves your complexion bright, plump and instantly refreshed. It’s especially brilliant if you’re suffering from winter dullness or prepping for that big event during this season when your skin needs to look perfect without downtime. After a 45-minute session here, the skin feels squeaky clean, intensely hydrated and somehow plumped from the inside out.

Head Spa - Hairmonic Head Spa London

If your idea of wellness goes beyond face masks and into total scalp serenity, the head spa trend is roaring for 2026. But what exactly is a head spa? At its core, it’s a rejuvenating ritual dedicated to your scalp and hair health rather than just a shampoo and blow-dry. The treatment typically blends deep cleansing, targeted scalp exfoliation, aromatherapy, steam and extended massage to boost circulation, release tension and create an environment for healthier hair growth - all while the stress literally slides out of your shoulders. Experts have hailed these sessions as equal parts wellness and beauty, combining stress relief with visible hair benefits.

© Getty Images

At Hairmonic Head Spa London, this experience is elevated to a luxury art form. In a serene Maida Vale setting, the team takes you through a thoughtful sequence of cleansing, steaming and therapeutic massage that feels like a mini holiday for your nervous system. Each movement is deliberate, gentle yet purposeful, and ends with hair that feels nourished and scalp that feels calm - almost like you’ve had a reset button pressed between your ears.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best spa treatments of 2026 chosen below are treatments that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry and H! Fashion team personally rate.

High performance: All the picks selected are by a beauty writer who is well informed and has insider knowledge of the beauty space and techniques.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.