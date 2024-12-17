Skincare on the Slopes: how to keep your skin and nails hydrated and healthy

When it comes to hitting the slopes this winter, your skincare and nail care routine is just as important as your choice of gear.

The harsh combination of freezing temperatures and high-altitude UV exposure can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving it dry chapped and vulnerable. Similarly, in the cold, your nails tend to become dry, brittle and more prone to breakage due to the lack of moisture in the air, which can easily dehydrate the nail plate, causing them to peel, split, and break easily.

To combat this, it's important to know exactly how to look after your skin and nails. For the insider tips, H! Fashion spoke to NHS general practitioner and aesthetics doctor, Dr Christine Hall and celebrity nail technician Lucy Tucker, who is behind the manicures of A-list stars including Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone.

© Launch Metrics Spotlight Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter Show

Wether your actually skiing or just relaxing après-ski style, keeping your skin and nails protected, hydrated and glowing is essential. From barrier-boosting moisturisers and SPF-packed essentials to luxury cuticle oil, here's how to build the ultimate slope-steady skincare and nail care routine according to the experts...

Apply hydrating products on to damp skin

Dr Christine reminds us that it's important to get the most out of your products during the winter. She says, "Working on the principle that wet skin is more permeable than dry skin, put your hydrating serums like hyaluronic acid onto damp skin to aid penetration of the product and get the most out of it." This is also sometimes where a toner comes in which can be a nice little addition to a routine to boost moisture.

Top-up skincare throughout the day

When you're skiing, it's often a long day out in the cold so, bringing some travel-sized products are essential. "Sometimes what you apply onto your skin care in the morning, it just isn’t enough to get yourself through the day." The aesthetics doctor suggests popping a hydrating mist or spritz into your bag so that you can top up the moisture levels throughout the day, "many don't affect your make up so they are a handy little addition."

Make sure to apply your products in the correct order

Generally speaking you should apply your skincare products in order of the consistency of the product (from thinnest to thickest) but the exception is oils. "Think of oils almost like a layer of cling film over your skin," Dr Christine explains. "It seals in what you have applied underneath but if you use your oil too early on in your routine a lot of what you apply afterwards won’t be absorbed." Adding, "So, make sure your oil is the penultimate skincare product you use, just before your SPF."

Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate

Exfoliation is very important during the winter months, and it's a step you definitely shouldn't skip. "Using a chemical exfoliant such as glycolic or lactic acid helps to lift away dead skin cells and aid cell turnover allowing the hydrating ingredients that you apply work more effectively," she explains. If you have acne prone skin use a BHA or salicylic acid, which is oil soluble. This will also help to unclog blocked pores.

The Seven Skin Method

Made popular in Korea, the principle behind the 'seven skin' or 'seven toner' method is that multiple thin layers of hydrating product is better than a couple of thick layers which tends to sit on the surface of the skin. "It’s a technique that aestheticians have used for years and something that you can easily try at home," Dr Christine tells H! Fashion.

Switch up your usual routine

What works in the summer probably won’t in the winter. For starters if your skin is dry, switch to a cleanser that is a cream formulation and doesn’t bubble. Dr Christine's top tip: Ceansers that bubble can strip the skin and make it even drier.

If all else fails, incorporate injectable skin-boosters

If skincare just isn’t doing it, perhaps it's time to try something new. Skin boosters inject a shot of moisture into the skin, unlike anything that you can achieve by applying products onto the skin surface. Dr Christine's favourite is Redensity 1. "It is a combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which not only hydrate but work to brighten the skin , reduce pigmentation, improve texture and the overall quality of your skin." It can be used on the face, neck, décolletage, and hands. She adds, "For those with very dry skin as their primary concern, Profhilo injectables are a good choice. They contain hyaluronic acid but at a higher concentration giving you an extra boost of moisture."

How to protect your nails in the winter:

Hydrate and protect your skin

Lucy Tucker says, "Cold weather can strip moisture from your skin, so always carry a rich hand cream and reapply after washing your hands or removing gloves." She suggests that it's important to find a product that has ingredients like Shea Butter or Hyaluronic Acid for intense hydration. "Remember to really dry the skin underneath your rings, especially if going straight out into cold air," she adds.

Guard against the elements

If you can add an extra layer of protection, please do. The manicurist says, "Gloves are your best friend—wear insulated, waterproof gloves to protect your hands from frostbite and dryness." Apply a layer of cuticle oil before heading out for an extra barrier against the cold. "Any oil will help," she reveals. "Yes, even cooking, vegetable, coconut. Whatever you have in the cupboard."

Maintain nail strength

Winter sports can take a toll on your nails, so Lucy suggests keeping them short and neatly filed to prevent breakage. "A clear strengthening polish can provide extra durability and protect against splitting," she says.