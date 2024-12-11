Rita Ora's self-care rituals are perfect for the winter season

It's getting to that point of the year where many of us slow down our usual beauty routines. Perhaps you've skipped your monthly facial or dropped out the usual pedicure in favour of fuzzy socks and closed-toe boots. As the temperature drops, it's so easy to let your scheduled appointments fall off the face of the earth - but Rita Ora has reminded us that self-care is year-round.

On Instagram, the British singer shared a carousel of images that were very different from her usual full glam selfies or bold fashion looks. Rita was completly makeup-free in the pictures and and let her natural golden blonde locks flow freely. She gave fans glimpses of different workout classes and beauty treatments, captioning the post, "Self-care and focus - prioritising myself sometimes is awesome."

© @ritaora Rita goes makeup-free in stunning selfies

In one snap, Rita can be seen sat in the sauna, clearly getting her sweat on. In another, she's soaking in the LED Red Light rays in a brightly lit studio. The It-Girl revealed that this therapy treatment is very important for her singing voice as she wrote on her story, "'Red light therapy really helped me before going to the studio - I need one."

Red light therapy has a lot of benefits for overall wellness. It can help with skin conditions like psoriasis, burn scars, and signs of ageing. It may also help to reduce redness, dark spots and swelling from laser treatments. If you're in any pain, it's also a good treatment for relief and is proven to heal wounds faster.

© @ritaora The British singer enjoys LED Red Light Therapy

The fashion muse revealed that the studio she attended was Red Room in Auckland, New Zealand. The chic boutique wellness space offers Red Light Therapy and an infrared heated fitness studio with classes like Infrared Yoga, Pilates and Strength Training. Although this stunning space is in another country, there are many studios in the United Kingdom that offer similar treatments like Lumi Power Yoga or Hot Pod Yoga.

In another photo, Rita showcased her radiant even-toned skin and sweeping short blonde bob in a stunning selfie with expert facialist, Keren Bartov, at her famous Notting Hill studio. In case you missed the memo, Keren is a renowned skin expert for the A-list. If you see radiant skin on the red carpet, she is most likely behind the glowing results. Her star-studded clientele include Lilly Collins, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

© @ritaora Rita stuns in selfie with facialist Keren Bartov

Although Rita didn't share the exact facial, according to her official website, Keren uses lots of different techniques in her studio from radio frequency to ultrasound to achieve enviable glass skin on her clients.

If you've let your beauty appointments slip, let Rita's self-care rituals inspire you to look after yourself this winter.