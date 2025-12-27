2026 nail trends: The cool girl manicure and nail art styles to have on your radar

As we enter the final days of the year, we're looking ahead to the beauty looks that will define 2026. The importance of a good manicure will never go out of style, and the trends next year are an exciting development. We got the exclusive inside scoop on the 2026 nail trends to watch out for from Julia Diogo (aka @paintedbyjools). She is the expert nail artist behind the manicures of celebrities such as Maya Jama, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Shanina Shaik.

She tells H! Fashion: " There’s already a clear shift toward colours that feel expensive and understated - not loud, but effortlessly refined. Think classic sheer pinks finished with a super glossy top coat to highlight the natural beauty of your nails."

As for nail art, the expert has seen the desire for more creative freedom. "Negative space nails with small, intricate designs is taking centre stage, paired with a simple base to create that perfect quiet-luxury moment," she says. Shimmers are also having a moment. Julia notes: "Adding a subtle multidimensional effect and something a little unexpected to elevate the overall look."

Shape-wise, practicality rules. "Short nails are fast becoming the go-to: low-maintenance, wearable for everyone, and perfectly suited to modern, sophisticated manicures," the expert adds.

2026 trending nail colours and nail art:

© @paintedbyjools Garnet Noir Julia says: "Bio Sculpture's Garnet Noir has taken over 2025 and I can see it continuing into next year. It’s a deep, rich red that instantly adds a moody, luxurious depth to any manicure, making it feel effortlessly expensive. Slightly more dramatic alternative to your classic nudes, but with the same sense of refinement and sophistication."



© @paintedbyjools Seafoam "I can see Seafoam becoming one of 2026’s most defining shades, especially once we start moving towards spring. It mirrors Pantone’s Colour of The Year, Cloud Dancer, perfectly. It’s the perfect milky white that gives nails a fresh, polished and modern softness."

© Pintrest Micro Gem Manicure Julia predicts a touch of sparkle next year, but in a luxurious way. She says, "Polka dot nails have been huge, but the natural next step is absolutely replacing the dots with micro-gems - taking something playful and refining it with a sense of soft luxury."



© @paintedbyjools Rose Nails A classic, sheer pink manicure will never go out of style. Julia says: "A micro gem design with a sheer nude base like Rose from Bio Sculpture is truly incredible and the perfect hue on any nail shape or length."

© @paintedbyjools Shimmer Manicure Shimmering manicure's will continue to be popular next year. "Reach for a deep, sophisticated navy like Biosculpture's 98 To Date or Rosewood Stardust, a warm copper brown, are both definitely emerging as must-have shades for me this winter," Julia says. Both feature a subtle shimmer that adds depth and a multidimensional finish that adds interest without feeling overwhelming. She adds: "They both look incredible on short to medium nails and feel refined yet refreshingly different."

2026 trending nail shapes:

As for nail shapes, Julia predicts that 2026 nail shapes are all about effortless sophistication and versatility - styles that feel chic and timeless while requiring minimal upkeep.

Squoval Nails "The squoval nail continues to rise in popularity among my clients, creating the perfect balance between modern, tidy and practical for everyday wear - it instantly makes you feel put together and is my go-to, no matter the occasion"



© Pintrest Almond Nails "Almond nails also remain a favourite, with soft curves that elongate the fingers and work beautifully for both subtle, everyday looks and more dramatic, statement styles."



© Pintrest Short Oval Nails "I think we’ll see a lot more short to medium oval shapes as people gravitate toward a low-maintenance, clean-beauty vibe, especially when paired with a sheer nude manicure."



Is nail health an important factor in 2026?

Julia says: "Absolutely. The nail industry is following the same path as skincare and makeup - mindful, elevated minimalism where natural beauty takes centre stage, and enhancements are used intentionally. The focus is shifting away from perfectionism toward authenticity, which is why there’s such a trend towards stripped-back, nude manicures.

The reason I love Bio Sculpture is because their entire ethos is about building healthier nails. They take a bespoke approach, rather than ‘one-size-fits-all’, to address your unique concerns. For example, if you have weak nails that always seem to break, Lavender Base is perfect. It’s all about choosing brands that use ingredients that care and strengthen your nails so you can truly embrace your natural beauty."