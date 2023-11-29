The Fashion Insider Diary: Daisy Knatchbull

Considering she is the first female-only tailor on Savile Row, it's unsurprising that Daisy Knatchbull's personal style agenda is "androgynous and timeless."

Before even seeing the fashion designer and founder of The Deck's week's worth of outfits, you already know her wardrobe is going to consist of enviable suits, impeccably cut cool-girl trousers and stunning shirts. Particularly as she's determined to flip the taboo on women wearing trousers suits and bring a modern feminist and empowering new perspective to the silhouette through her work.

Though her penchant for timeless tailoring is enough to create a show-stopping look, she loves “pulling together impeccable tailoring and adding something funky and fun things gives it that 'stand out feel' through accessories, lipstick, shoes or bags,” to make her looks even more memorable.

We caught up with the sartorial powerhouse for her styling tips, how she balances style and comfort and a week's worth of outfits which boasts more heavenly ensembles than you could even imagine.

What This Fashion Insider Wears In A Week:

Day One:

A cream three-piece tuxedo is the epitome of chic for me.This is my go-to for any black tie occasion - made with beautiful black grosgrain silk facings, buttons and jets (and with the leg stripe touch!).

Wearing: Cream Three Piece Tuxedo with Black Grosgrain Silk Facings, Buttons and Jets.

Day Two:

I live in this Nehru collar striped shirt since we started doing bespoke shirts. It’s the perfect addition paired with tailored denim suit trousers (another item I'm loving) and a pair of trainers.

Wearing: Navy Striped Nehru Shirt and Tailored Denim trousers

Day Three:

Another party staple for me - a Maroon velvet suit with maroon silk edge tape around the lapels! A classic with a twist!

Wearing: Maroon Velvet Tuxedo with Maroon Silk Edge Tape

Day Four

The beloved tuxedo dress - this is coming out in the next edit of our ready-to-wear (Knatchbull) and I’m obsessed. With tights and black platform heels in winter or bare-legged and a stiletto in summer. The ultimate party wear!

Wearing: Cream Barathea Tuxedo Dress with Black Silk Facings and Buttons.

Day Five

We offer beautiful silk shirts both in our ready-to-wear and also bespoke. I wear an array of colours on repeat with my tailored denim trousers. This plum colour is perfect for a winter look, paired with my Tory Burch mules

Wearing: Plum silk shirt with tailored denim trousers and Tory Burch mules.

Day Six

Wearing a smoking jacket both smart and casually gives it such versatility. This beautiful midnight velvet jacket with silk contrast I’ve paired with our navy sand-washed silk shirt and sell-out navy wide-leg trouser from our RTW collection and finished off with a blue suede trainer.

Wearing: Midnight Velvet and Silk Smoking Jacket with Navy Sandwashed Silk shirt, Navy Wide Leg Trousers and Adidas trainer.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down

.Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

Androgynous and timeless. I am a big believer in simple but elevated basics to build a small but mighty wardrobe. I have infused this ethos across The Deck and our new RTW Collection that launched last week, KNATCHBULL, was built on these values.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

Our new wide-leg trousers. It’s comfortable, functional and chic. Can be paired up with some beautiful heels or down with a cool pair of trainers. At the moment I am wearing those in navy, a pair of trainers and our navy sandwashed silk shirt on repeat. I love the small details throughout the style from the little v cut at the back of the trouser to the coin pocket at the front.

What are your go-to brands?

Celine, With Nothing Underneath, Sezane, Levi’s, Maria De La Orden

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Lauren Hutton, Jane Birkin, Francoise Hardy, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, Diane Von Furstenburg, Phoebe Philo

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

Weekdays for me are about looking good effortlessly. I tend to dress smarter through the week but I like pairing ’smart looks’ down. A go to for me is a their piece pinstripe suit with my Vejas.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Statement earrings and rings and then a classic bag, usually black

.In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I try and avoid anything that is too trend driven but of course I stay abreast of evolving trends as it’s important for my job. I like to do a twist on classics that are somewhat relevant to a current trend although my style by and large is more classic.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Building a good foundational wardrobe is key that remains timeless. Then I like to mix in some vintage pieces with some more ’trendy’ earrings or bags or bright colours. Having a wardrobe you can wear on repeat a multitude of different ways is the key to effortless (and stress-free) dressing.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I’m lucky that I have a great wardrobe of suits to pull from for events and parties although creating a ’stand out look’ each time is often difficult and expensive! Instead, I love pulling together impeccable tailoring and adding something funky and fun things gives it that 'stand out feel' through accessories, lipstick, shoes or bags.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

Investing in good quality tailoring that fits well but is also comfortable is key. If having something made doesn’t work for your budget then going for something that is a) naturally crease-resistant e.g. wool b) something that has sneaky features such as side adjusters that allow you to nip them in and out throughout the day and c) avoiding heels where possible is the way forward!