Anybody who thinks basics are "boring" has clearly not seen Paula Anselmi's style file.

She naturally champions her brand, KLAYD, in her everyday wardrobe, whether at the office or at an evening event, and her chic ensembles are a testament to the versatility and hard-working nature of the classic yet elevated pieces she designs.

Paula, who has just launched her third collection, describes her own style as 'timeless, classic, effortless, comfy, stylish, and elegant'—the epitome of her brand's appeal

"Basics have always been my style ever since I was a teenager, it was a passion that eventually led me to create KLAYD," she tells H Fashion, "My passion for basics inspired me and gave me ideas on how to create more pieces and how it can relate to everyday life. It gave me a purpose and a goal."

In a nutshell, she uses elevated basics as the foundations of her look, and takes it to the next level with statement accessories, layers of jewellery and quality denim. But she implores you to "remain authentic to your own personal style, this way you will always feel comfortable and confident."

From how she creates evening party looks to how she balances style and comfort, Paula shares five of her go-to outfits with us and her best fashion tips.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Paula Anselmi

Date Night Date Night For date night, I am wearing my KLAYD One Shoulder Tank in Tanah. This tank is simple, classic, comfortable and super elegant; I pair it with some amazing jewellery and a leather maxi skirt from Nakd Fashion to dress the look up. I always feel so empowered when I wear a one-shoulder tank or dress, and this tank is no different.

A Day of meetings On meeting days, I always opt for the KLAYD Scoop Long Tank; it really is a staple of my working wardrobe. I pair it with straight-leg denim jeans from Loewe, together with a cardigan from Zara. Denim and knitwear have always been my go-to look and they pair perfectly with my KLAYD elevated basics. A Day of Work

Drinks with the girls Drinks with the girls Here I'm wearing my KLAYD Scoop Long Tank, this time in the colourway Malam. I pair it with sparkly trousers from H&M and an oversized blazer from Stand Studio to achieve a fun yet chic vibe. I am never without a pair of sunglasses and a staple bag to complete my look, these are from Gucci and Fendi.

A chic Sunday Stroll On Sundays (or any day off), I love going for a stroll with my husband and my son. I am usually wearing the KLAYD Boy Shorts or dress and on this occasion, I chose the 'Strappy Dress'. This dress is effortlessly easy, and comfortable, yet elevated at the same time; this reflects my attitude towards dressing. I paired this look with a Celine bag and sunglasses which perfectly compliment the colour of my outfit. A chic Sunday stroll

An evening soiree An evening soirée I enjoy going out and socialising so elevating my everyday look into evening wear is always a fun challenge. For this occasion, I chose my KLAYD Tube Top and KLAYD Maxi Skirt from our SS24 collection. I picked these beautiful items as they are perfect for this elegant yet semi-formal occasion and they are also super comfy.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

My go-to outfit always starts with my basic pieces as the foundation of every look I wear. I then pair them with other brands that have more statement styles such as denim, outerwear and oversized blazers.

With my basic pieces, I always strive for the perfect balance between style and comfort. As basics really are an essential part of the wardrobe, they are extremely versatile and easy to wear, allowing you to mix and match. You can pair them up with more daring items if you want to create an edgy look, however, they can also be dressed down too. Being a mom and a working woman, I often do not have much time to get ready in the morning, so I designed KLAYD in a way that it can be super easy to wear while at the same time, being very fashionable and adaptable.

What are your go-to brands?

KLAYD is always the foundation of my outfits. For outerwear and oversized blazers, I always go straight to The Frankie Shop. Anine Bing and Loewe are my go-to brands for denim.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Audrey Hepburn has always been my ultimate fashion icon. I admire her elegant and timeless style, which has not only influenced my designs but also how I dress and style my outfits.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

As a mum and a wife, I have limited time to choose my clothes and prepare for myself. That is why I prefer pieces that are easy to wear yet elegant and stylish. My KLAYD pieces serve as the foundation of my wardrobe, making it easy to pair them with other items due to their flexibility. For workdays, I pair my KLAYD pieces with smart/casual items depending on the schedule for the day, while on the weekend, I have the freedom to style them with something more casual such as shorts and trainers.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I have always been a fan of gold/silver earrings. Sometimes, I love wearing pearls as well. I try to make sure that it matches my outfit and gives a fashion statement. Accessories are extremely important to me and they really do help finish off every look; Celine, Gucci and Dior for bags, Alaia for their beautiful shoes and Heaven Mayhem, By Alona and Missoma for jewellery.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Because my go-to style is classic and timeless, I personally find adapting to evolving trends rather effortless. This gives me the flexibility to pair my basics with trending trousers, skirts, outerwear and shoes. That’s the beauty of basics - they’re adaptable and versatile. They are capable of complimenting any outfit and creating a variety of different looks.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

My styling tip is to remain authentic to your own personal style, this way you will always feel comfortable and confident. Personally, I believe that your outfit can greatly influence your mood and confidence. Regardless of what others say, prioritise what makes you feel comfortable and true to yourself.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

As I have a passion for simple, timeless and elegant styles, I would typically begin with a staple such as a simple black dress. From there, I would elevate the look by adding jewellery and shoes, and then add a statement bag.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

As mentioned, I have always tried to balance my fashion style with strong foundations. That’s why my KLAYD pieces are ideal - they are a statement piece whilst being flexible, simple and designed to be timeless. You can pair them with almost anything!