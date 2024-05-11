The Fashion Insider Diary: Nur Karaata

In a world where minimalism and neutral clothing dominate fashion agendas, Turkish brand Nur Karaata stands out from the crowd.

Having studied at the prestigious London College of Fashion, the eponymous founder and creative director hosted her brand's first fashion show in 2015, catapulting it into the ranks of Turkey's most illustrious designer labels.

Recognised for its glamorous, girly, and dramatic silhouettes, Nur has infused every inch of her personal style into her designs. She embraces vibrant colours, monograms, and maximalism—a refreshing welcome in today's pared-back fashion sphere.

In her off-duty moments, Nur's style remains distinct yet laid-back, opting for "comfy shoes, jeans, shirts, and vest tops," though she's quick to point out that she's "not the type of person who can do quiet luxury."

For Nur, regardless of the occasion, "comfort" reigns supreme in the quest for the perfect wardrobe.

We caught up with Nur on how becoming a mother changed her style, her "keyword" when getting dressed every day and she shared a week's worth of outfits which includes major high-street and designer style inspo...

Date Night I wore an H&M dress with a Mango cape and Gucci high heels on a date night with my husband in Tuscany. We went to Hotel Bargo Santo Pietro and had the loveliest, most relaxing time. I think white colour of the dress and the cape detail went very well with the relaxed Tuscan atmosphere.

An Evening Soiree I attended a special celebration dinner for a Turkish magazine in İstanbul at the Four Seasons Bosphorus. I wore a Nazlı Terzioğlu and carried a Louis Vuitton mini trunk bag which is one of my favourites. Nazlı is a friend of mine and I love supporting my friends and other Turkish designers.

Girls Night I wore the Chateau d'Artigny Mini Dress from my brand's Solid Gold Velvet collection. I paired the gold mini dress with a long leather jacket and Valentino Heels. I finished off the look carrying a Hermes Kelly bag. This is one of my favourite party dresses I went to restaurant Laurent in Paris with one of my close friends to catch up with no husbands attached.

A day of meetings I had a full day of meetings in my office so I wore trousers from Mango and a Zara vest with vintage shoes. I accessorised with my Hermés Kelly bag and Patek Philippe gold Nautilus watch. It was the perfect day-to-night look as I attended a shop opening in town after work.

Sunday Stroll On Sunday I had lunch with some friends in Cafe de Flore in Saint German. I wore leather pants and a jacket from Zara with a Gucci scarf, bag and boots. I wanted to be casual and comfortable that day but still put together.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

My style has changed a lot since I started my business and became a mother - I always want to be comfortable with what I am wearing both physically and mentally. My wardrobe has a lot of matching sets because they’re comfortable and look put together without too much effort. I'd say my personal style can be summarised as romantic, maximalist and baroque, and I think the looks that I design have these same elements.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

I always go for a smart blazer and pants set with a scarf to accessorise. As for shoes, I’m always wearing pumps for sure! Comfort is my keyword when I am getting dressed every morning.

What are your go-to brands?

I love Self-Portrait's lace dresses. Also nowadays Sporty and Rich is one of my favourite brands. From the luxury brands, I love Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton. I am not the type of person who can do quiet luxury, I adore monograms!

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

I take inspiration from so many people. I adore Poppy Delevingne's glamorous choices and natural make-up looks. Also, I find Rosie Huntington Whiteley's chic and modern style so inspiring. However, it’s hard for me to do that because I love wearing really colourful looks.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

During the week, I like to wear comfy shoes, jeans, shirts and vest tops when I am working in my atelier. On the weekends, I dress up a bit more. I prefer to wear more dresses with boots and high heels if possible.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Accessories can totally change a look. I love pearls and I have a big pearl necklace that goes with everything and effortlessly elevates a look. I also love wearing stud diamond earrings and a nice watch to match my outfit. I think they pull every look together.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I really do not follow trends, I barely catch the fashion calendar as a brand. But of course, with the influence of social media, I am also finding myself enjoying new styles, colour combinations and trends. Recently, I did a massive wardrobe detox since I am moving to my new home in a week and after my 30th birthday, I have become so picky when shopping for new pieces. Now I always try to buy timeless and quality items that I can keep in my wardrobe for years rather than trendy items I’ll wear for only one season.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

One of my favourite go-to looks is to wear white pants with leather jackets, it looks effortlessly chic. I also love to combine jeans with a t-shirt but layering pops of colour over it. For the summer, I love playing with my scarves and transforming them into tops with a necklace. You can’t be afraid to play around with layering and mixing colours, patterns and textures.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Wherever I am attending I want to feel comfortable in the attire. Once I have my dress figured out, then I plan my make-up, hair and accessories which enhance and complete the outfit. I love putting my hair in a sleek bun and adding the perfect necklace and earrings to compliment the look. It's more than just having a beautiful dress, it's an entire cohesive look.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

If it is a long day it's always better to carry extra comfy shoes or clothes in the car or in your bag. I never know where I have to run off to next so I like to be prepared for everything.