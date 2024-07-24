Why Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are fashion's latest It-couple

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion has a soft spot for celebrity couples. From David and Victoria Beckham’s Parisian weekends away with Jacquemus to Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse on the Fendi FROW, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s joint MET Gala appearance and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s iconic Vogue cover shoot, fashion’s affair with dynamic duos never ceases to amaze.

Yet, it’s time for the aforementioned pairings to step aside as there’s a new It-couple in town. Emma Corrin and Rami Malek’s relationship has taken its place at the forefront of fashion’s imagination. The My Policeman star and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner have been an item since 2023, but only now is the fashion sphere recognising the sartorial potential of the Hollywood pairing.

The fashionability of the couple is evident. With a helping hand from their trusty stylist, Emma has rapidly risen up the fashion ranks. From surprise Miu Miu runway appearances alongside Mia Goth to formulating a long-lasting friendship with Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, not to mention their recent slew of promotion looks for their latest on-screen endeavour Deadpool & Wolverine, the Golden Globe winner has cultivated an unparalleled fashion inventory.

© Getty Rami Malek and Emma Corrin leaving the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' after party in July 2024

Hence why the 28-year-old has starred on several magazine covers and formulated firm relationships with fashion houses. Said collaborations have materialised in the form of various iconic red carpet looks, spanning that iconic JW Anderson goldfish bowl dress to sheer Nensi Dojaka displays and never-ending custom Miu Miu ensembles.

So, it’s safe to say Emma is holding up their end of the fashion fort. As for Rami, the actor is no doubt more conventional than his partner. While never tepid, the 43-year-old favours a more clean-cut aesthetic, sporting labels from Saint Laurent to Dior for various red carpet appearances.

© Getty Emma Corrin sported Sschiaparelli Couture SS24 styled by Harry Lambert

Following the announcement of his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, fashion’s inner circle were quick to pin Rami as something of a menswear muse. The actor was selected to front one of Anthony Vaccarello’s menswear campaigns, as well as star alongside A$AP Rocky in Dior’s Spring/Summer 2017 outing.

MORE: Emma Corrin turns heads in avant-garde look during latest red carpet appearance

MORE: Emma Corrin looks oh-so haute in belted Schiaparelli suit

His inclination for somewhat kooky characters, be them 007 villains or vampires, further materials in his style across the years. Take his scarlet Givenchy suit worn to the Online Film Critics Society Awards ceremony for example. Or his leather hide trousers donned for the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Not to mention the brash lava-like look worn for the Dunhill London Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show. Rami isn’t afraid to experiment, just like Emma.

© Getty Rami Malek attending the Dunhill London Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Match made in heaven? We think so. While the couple are yet to officially announce their partnership, we can expect to see some gloriously avant-garde ensembles from the duo in the future. However, while they lay low from the press, the pair are favouring inconspicuous looks for casual London outings and days spent beachside is Rio De Janeiro, where they were recently spotted.

MORE: Emma Corrin's thigh-high YSL stockings look is sheer excellence

READ: Emma Corrin's most daring fashion moments of all time

We may have to wait for the next MET Gala or Academy Awards ceremony for the twosome to publicly solidify their romance. Yet, when they do, the fashion world will welcome them with open arms as its latest, greatest It-couple.