The Fashion Girl-approved Christmas Tree trend that’s 'not too late to try'

If you’re a self-appointed fashion girly like me, then you’ll understand that everything in this world can be styled to fit your aesthetic, even a Christmas tree.

Gone are the days of traditional baubles and tinsels, we now live in a world where decorations are in the hands of the beholder, and if those hands want to adorn lots of bows onto this year's tree, then so be it.

If you’re yet to decorate or even source your pine delight, you’re in luck because it’s not too late to jump on the Instagram girly band waggon and decorate your December with a perfectly imperfect bow. "The best part about this trend is it's not too late to spruce up this year's tree with," says Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon, "I personally love the nostalgic thin velvet bows in classic red... but if you want to add your preferred hue, then the corresponding bows will suit any colour scheme that's already on your tree - and add a touch of Simone Rocha-approved romance."

The options for bow-tifying your tree are quite literally endless, but here are a few favourites seen on our feed that we just couldn't gatekeep...

A touch of red

Still leaning into the traditional Christmas decor style that we all know and love, adding a mass of dainty bows in red will give your classic creation a twist of on-trend elegance.

The more the merrier

This particular tree tickles a little part of my brain that is usually only scratched by Simone Rocha dresses. By mixing a variation of red, grey, baby pink and white satin bows in various sizes this coquette cutie is making me jealous. I can only hope that I look half as good as this tree come Christmas morning.

Perfect in pink

If you’re someone who loves uniformity with a sprinkle of spice, then sticking to one colour theme is likely for you. I am in love with both the size and blush pink colour of these bows as they are large enough to take charge, but not large enough to take away from the Christmas theme.

Dainty Delights

As far as elegant tree aesthetics go, this usage of dainty white bows takes the cake. I love how this tree is only decorated with bows and warm-white lights, leaving the inevitable presents under the tree to do the hard work.

Bow big or bow home

Why not lean right in and treat your tree with a few giant bows? I love how simple yet effective this look is, perfect for those of us who are late to the party with decorations and need a quick decorative fix.