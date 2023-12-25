Princess Beatrice wore the chicest accessory for Christmas day at Sandringham

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice wore the chicest accessory for Christmas day 2023 at Sandringham
The padded headband is the royal-approved accessory that just won’t quit

Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
In the brisk morning air of Norfolk, the  British Royal Family’s Christmas  walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham is always a display of festive spirit and sartorial elegance. 

This year, Princess Beatrice presented a masterclass in winter fashion that perfectly encapsulated her unique sense of style, blending royal protocol with personal flair.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church© Mark Cuthbert
For the much-anticipated public appearance, the princess chose an ensemble that spoke volumes of her new fashion-forward approach while staying true to the occasion's traditional roots. Her outfit centred around a stunning, modern coat in a deep shade of navy blue, the dark hue is a nod to the season's favoured palette, while it's simple, clean lines are the epitome of timeless elegance.

The midi-length hem ensured that the princess remained warm, yet allowed for a display of her meticulously chosen footwear—a pair of knee-high suede black boots in a harmonious shade of navy, which were both practical for the walk and stylishly in vogue.

Princess Beatrice wore a stunning padded headband in navy blue© Mark Cuthbert
However, the true centrepiece of her ensemble is the padded velvet headband — a royal accessory that has seen a revival in recent years. Beatrice's choice of a deep blue headband adds a touch of opulence and texture to her look. It is a clever juxtaposition to her otherwise understated attire. 

The Duke of York, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Arthur Chatto and Samuel Chatto attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. © Joe Giddens - PA Images
The headband, positioned neatly atop her hair, not only complementED her features but also injects a contemporary edge into her overall appearance. The padded headband trend (also known as a “hatband”) has been embraced by fashion enthusiasts ever since Prada sent them down the runway in 2019.

Princess Beatrice's fashion sense has often been characterised by a distinctive blend of respect for royal dress codes and a gentle push towards modernity. Her outfit at her family’s Christmas gathering is a testament to her ability to navigate these waters with grace and style. The padded velvet headband, in particular, serves as a stylish focal point that captures the festive spirit and her personal touch in royal fashion.

As Princess Beatrice joined the royal family in their traditional Christmas walk, she captured the attention of onlookers and fashion critics alike. Her outfit was a testament to her role as a modern royal who respects tradition but isn't afraid to infuse it with her personality. 

