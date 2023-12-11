Iconic fashion from 7 classic Christmas films to inspire your wardrobe

No matter the season, movies have defined the world of fashion for as long as we can remember. From Wednesday Adams’ quaintly cute peplum collars to Anne Hathaway’s Chanel boots in The Devil Wears Prada, few movie outfits have the ability to live rent-free in our heads, but those few that do are as iconic as can be.

Because it ‘tis the season, we take a look back at some of our favourite fashion moments from a few Christmas classics which changed the way we dress for the colder weather.

Martha May Whovier - The Grinch

Each and every winter season my goal is to channel Martha May Whovier in her floor-length baby blue dressing gown complete with white fluff fringe and a set of choker pearls. I am yet to find a replica as grand as Martha’s but when I do I will be sure to share it with you all. Personally, I would wear this coat and pearl ensemble to almost every festive event, shopping trip, nighttime soiree and supermarket trip. Worn as a coat to dress up plain jeans or as a dress to ‘woo’ my dinner party guests.

© Instagram This look is the definition of chic

Kate McCallister - Home Alone

For what she lacks in remembering where her children are, she makes up for in iconically oversized coats. A favourite for me, and now top of my search history is this caramel brown number she wore whilst on the phone at JFK airport, paired with a swooping side part and gold jewellery.

© 20th Century Studios I bet Kate McCallister is on The Row's moodbaord

Juliet - Love Actually

Nobody does festive dressing quite like Keira Knightley’s character Juliet in the cult classic, Love Actually. It was hard to choose between the scene where she wore the baker boy denim cap and the one where she opens the door to “carol singers” wearing an off-the-shoulder white knit. As you can see, the carol singers scene won, mainly because I personally don't suit hats, but I do suit off-the-shoulder knits. Call me biassed. There’s something so understatedly chic about wearing a white knit off-the-shoulder crop top with a pair of low-rise jeans.

© ALBUM/ALAMY Where do I find a top like this for myself?

Jovie - Elf

Despite being a costume, there's something about this baby pink, fluffy fringed dress that tickles my brain in all the right ways. Perhaps it's the baby pink tone paired with the red tights? Or maybe I just have a thing for fluffy fringing? Whatever it may be, Zooey Deschanel’s final outfit in Elf is categorically cute. Although I would probably wear an exact replica of this outfit, for a less costume-looking look I would pair a baby pink tweed two-piece with a pair of red tights and pointed kitten heels pumps.

© Pinterest Pink and red is an underrated colour combo

The Plastics - Mean Girls

The jury is still out on whether or not this is a Christmas movie, but because this is my article I make the rules. We can’t deny that both the colour red and feathers are very on trend right now and are certified Christmas sleighs. I can imagine wearing the red tank tops from the iconic Jingle Bell Rock scene, with a pair of black trousers and a matching blazer and black heels. Don’t pretend you can’t see it too.

© Paramount Even the bow belts are iconic

Lucy Eleanor Moderatz - While You Were Sleeping

As far as Cosy Knits go, Sandra Bullock's character Lucy in the 1995 hit While You Were Sleeping takes the cake. In almost every scene she is dressed in a grey chunky crew neck, or wrapped up in a beanie, scarf, coat and jumper whilst out and about in the blustery NYC air. I wouldn't change a thing about this perfectly ‘off-duty’ look, as it’s so subtly chic, I couldn't compete.

© Shutterstock Cosy core never looked so cute

Amanda Woods - The Holiday

Obviously, Amanda Woods had to be on the list as she changed the way we look at winter fashion forever. All of Cameron Diaz’s looks in the film were nothing short of chic, but my particular favourite has to be her shearling brown coat, white turtleneck and wrap-around sunglasses ensemble. Luckily for us, wrap-around sunglasses are back in fashion thanks to the Y2K resurgence and charity shops seem to be filled to the brim with coats just like this. I would say that the hardest piece of the outfit to replicate would be the Amanda Woods attitude.