What the cool kids are buying from IKEA in 2024

Just like our wardrobe, each new season warrants an interior switch-up. It’s time to pack away the Christmas wreath, take down the festive lights, get rid of the red and green cushions and turn your humble abode into a safe haven that dinner guests will envy.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (I get it, it’s been a wild few weeks) you’ll know that IKEA is currently bringing their A-game when it comes to certifiably cool home pieces and the TikTok world is going mad.

© Instagram / @adenwang Instagram interior expert @adenwang proves that interior minimalism is out

© Instagram / @kinevestvik Interior muse @kinevestvik styled her Ikea Varmblixt light on the wall

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: Everything on this list is from the famed Swedish brand, IKEA.

Pieces: I decided to only choose pieces that I have seen styled on my TikTok or Instagram pages and what I am personally lusting after for my own home.

Why you should trust me:

I may be Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer but second to my obsession with fashion is homewear and furniture. My love for colour, texture and patterns goes well beyond my wardrobe and into my living room, bedroom and kitchen. Rest assured, I watch a lot of TikTok videos (for research, duh) so you can rest assured that these pieces are very on-trend right now.

© Orion Scott If wondering why all the items in this list are bold, bright and beautiful, this is a photo of my living room...

From canary yellow sofa seats to glass-blown doughnut lamps, here are 7 IKEA items that will elevate your interior space for a better, brighter 2024.

1/ 7 SOTENÄS - Armchair, Hakebo yellow IKEA This armchair is from the brand's latest collection and it’s already trending on TikTok amongst interior lovers and cool kids alike. If you’re looking for something practical to spice up your space then a comfortable lemon-coloured chair has to be it. Styled in the right space this chair boasts big luxury vibes without the big luxury price tag. £199.00 AT IKEA 2/ 7 BAGGBODA - Side table, light yellow IKEA If you’re someone who lives in a small space then you’ll understand the need for functional furniture. Like most Ikea pieces, which double, sometimes even triple in versatility this sculptural shelf bedside table hybrid does exactly that. Perfect next to a couch to house your cup of tea and essential reading materials, as a plant and candle holder or, if you’re feeling adventurous, this would make a super cute drinks trolly adorned with your favourite cocktail ingredients.

£70.00 AT IKEA 3/ 7 IDROTTSHALL - Rug, multicolour IKEA To the colour adverse this might look like all four Teletubbies threw up on your floor, but that’s exactly the beauty of it. For those homeware buffs, you and I both know that rugs are not cheap, especially ones that is in a funky shape like this. I would put this rug halfway under the couch or bed so that just enough colour pokes out and isn’t overbearing. I guarantee you this will brighten your space instantly. £70.00 AT IKEA 4/ 7 BLÅSVERK - Table lamp, beige IKEA Everyone knows that you never, ever ( I can't stress enough) use the big lights. This usually means that you can never have enough lamps, especially when they’re in fun silhouettes. I love this retro-styled table lamp as its spherical shape is interesting to look at, whilst also being practical. This baby is also available in a bright yellow and electric blue hue. £15.00 AT IKEA 5/ 7 DYVLINGE - Swivel armchair, Kelinge green IKEA Another chair doing the round on social media is this green swivel chair from Ikea’s new collection. Inspired by the Ikea archives this retro-esque swivel seat is an investment I guarantee you won't regret. The bright green colourway would suit any interior style, adding a certain level of je ne sais quoi that will have friends and family wondering if you bought it at auction from a French designer.

£199.00 AT IKEA 6/ 7 VARMBLIXT - LED table/wall lamp, orange glass/round IKEA Possibly the most famous light known to man, this orange glass doughnut-shaped lamp is worth its weight in gold. I love how it can be either hung on the wall like art or sat on a flat space to look like a fruit bowl.

£55.00 AT IKEA 7/ 7 RÄFFELBJÖRK - Vase, mother-of-pearl colour IKEA Looking for a quick fix? This double-ended vase is the simplest way to elevate any space. I love how this is made from iridescent glass, catching the light of other colours in the room. This would make a great centrepiece for a dining table or coffee table, filled with your favourite fresh blooms. £12.00 AT IKEA

