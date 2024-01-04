Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What the cool kids are buying from IKEA in 2024 - shop now
What the cool kids are buying from IKEA in 2024

7 Ikea items which will make your home look utterly expensive...

Interior mogul @kaerukeki shoes off their eclectic living room, complete with the Ikea doughnut lamp.
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Just like our wardrobe, each new season warrants an interior switch-up. It’s time to pack away the Christmas wreath, take down the festive lights, get rid of the red and green cushions and turn your humble abode into a safe haven that dinner guests will envy.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (I get it, it’s been a wild few weeks) you’ll know that IKEA is currently bringing their A-game when it comes to certifiably cool home pieces and the TikTok world is going mad. 

Instagram interior expert @adenwang proves that interior minimalism is out
Interior muse @kinevestvik styled her Ikea Varmblixt light on the wall next to her circular red chair
How we chose the pieces:

Brand: Everything on this list is from the famed Swedish brand, IKEA.

Pieces: I decided to only choose pieces that I have seen styled on my TikTok or Instagram pages and what I am personally lusting after for my own home. 

Why you should trust me:

I may be Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer but second to my obsession with fashion is homewear and furniture. My love for colour, texture and patterns goes well beyond my wardrobe and into my living room, bedroom and kitchen. Rest assured, I watch a lot of TikTok videos (for research, duh) so you can rest assured that these pieces are very on-trend right now. 

Fashion Features Writer Orion's living room© Orion Scott
If wondering why all the items in this list are bold, bright and beautiful, this is a photo of my living room...

From canary yellow sofa seats to glass-blown doughnut lamps, here are 7 IKEA items that will elevate your interior space for a better, brighter 2024.

  1. 1/7

    SOTENÄS Armchair, Hakebo yellow

    SOTENÄS - Armchair, Hakebo yellow

    IKEA

    This armchair is from the brand's latest collection and it’s already trending on TikTok amongst interior lovers and cool kids alike. If you’re looking for something practical to spice up your space then a comfortable lemon-coloured chair has to be it. Styled in the right space this chair boasts big luxury vibes without the big luxury price tag.

  2. 2/7

    BAGGBODA - Side table, light yellow

    BAGGBODA - Side table, light yellow

    IKEA

    If you’re someone who lives in a small space then you’ll understand the need for functional furniture. Like most Ikea pieces, which double, sometimes even triple in versatility this sculptural shelf bedside table hybrid does exactly that. Perfect next to a couch to house your cup of tea and essential reading materials, as a plant and candle holder or, if you’re feeling adventurous, this would make a super cute drinks trolly adorned with your favourite cocktail ingredients.

  3. 3/7

    IDROTTSHALL Rug, multicolour

    IDROTTSHALL - Rug, multicolour

    IKEA

    To the colour adverse this might look like all four Teletubbies threw up on your floor, but that’s exactly the beauty of it. For those homeware buffs, you and I both know that rugs are not cheap, especially ones that is in a funky shape like this. I would put this rug halfway under the couch or bed so that just enough colour pokes out and isn’t overbearing. I guarantee you this will brighten your space instantly.

  4. 4/7

    BLÅSVERK Table lamp, beige

    BLÅSVERK - Table lamp, beige

    IKEA

    Everyone knows that you never, ever ( I can't stress enough) use the big lights. This usually means that you can never have enough lamps, especially when they’re in fun silhouettes. I love this retro-styled table lamp as its spherical shape is interesting to look at, whilst also being practical. This baby is also available in a bright yellow and electric blue hue.

  5. 5/7

    DYVLINGE Swivel armchair, Kelinge green

    DYVLINGE - Swivel armchair, Kelinge green

    IKEA

    Another chair doing the round on social media is this green swivel chair from Ikea’s new collection. Inspired by the Ikea archives this retro-esque swivel seat is an investment I guarantee you won't regret. The bright green colourway would suit any interior style, adding a certain level of je ne sais quoi that will have friends and family wondering if you bought it at auction from a French designer.

  6. 6/7

    VARMBLIXT LED table/wall lamp, orange glass/round

    VARMBLIXT - LED table/wall lamp, orange glass/round

    IKEA

    Possibly the most famous light known to man, this orange glass doughnut-shaped lamp is worth its weight in gold. I love how it can be either hung on the wall like art or sat on a flat space to look like a fruit bowl.

  7. 7/7

    RÄFFELBJÖRK Vase, mother-of-pearl colour

    RÄFFELBJÖRK - Vase, mother-of-pearl colour

    IKEA

    Looking for a quick fix? This double-ended vase is the simplest way to elevate any space. I love how this is made from iridescent glass, catching the light of other colours in the room. This would make a great centrepiece for a dining table or coffee table, filled with your favourite fresh blooms.

