The Fashion Girl guide to 'Festive Tablescaping' in 2023

Designing an impressive tablescape this festive season is the perfect opportunity to create a feast for the eyes before the food even arrives.

But mastering the art is no easy feat. If you’re a complete beginner (like myself), knowing where to start to dazzle your dinner guests is seemingly impossible at Christmas.

I spoke to three experts in the industry who dissected everything you need to know to construct the table-toppings of dreams...

Louisa Preskett Mobbs - Maison Margaux

Louisa is one of the founders of Maison Margaux - a luxury British homeware store founded by a team of experts who travel the world to hand-select their homeware range. They're constantly keeping up with the latest trends for people to purchase as a set or individually, plus they have a stellar wedding selection and an events rental range.

Maison Margaux

Where do you start with planning ideas? How do you come up with a theme for your Christmas tablescape?

I always start with the room and space. Is it a blank canvas? Is it contemporary? Is it filled with pattern and colour? Your table should complement the room it’s in.

What are the ‘dos’ and ‘don'ts’?

There are no real rules for me! I think Christmas should be about creating a table of joy and celebration. You will spend most of your day sitting there so make it a feast for the eyes. If you are looking for guidance, working with the rule of three can be helpful. This means using a placemat, dining plate and top plate for every setting and having them laid out before guests are seated.

What is your go-to decor for the holiday season?

I always love to use bold, patterned table linen for the holiday season. And velvet bows for the napkins - it’s as if every guest has a present on their table.

Maison Margaux

Are there any emerging festive decor or tablescape trends for this year?

Bamboo cutlery continues to be a big trend and our Suzani table linens have been our best sellers. Tablescapeing has become such a creative outlet for people that having a really stunning linen on your table is like having a piece of artwork

What will yours look like this year?

Mine will be a burgundy striped tablecloth this year with scallop-edged placemats. Then I love our Margaux Olive fine bone china and bamboo cutlery. My dining room is quite minimal and this works beautifully as a scheme

Dani Tucker - The Social Kitchen

Dani is the founder of The Social Kitchen - a brand that, alongside selling its own chic homeware pieces, offers creative styling, tableware hire, prop hire and more. Dani's latest book The Social Kitchen Table, is a self-published book that takes readers on a seasonal culinary adventure, and a portion of the proceeds go to the British Skin Foundation - the charity that cared for Dani's mother before her passing.

The Social Kitchen

Where do you start with planning ideas? How do you come up with a theme for your Christmas tablescape?

I am usually saving images months in advance from Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. I love to start with a simple idea and layer with the interesting beautiful details that will make my table standout such as candles, flowers, name tags or any kind of trinkets.

What are the do’s and don’ts?

More is more! Layering textures, colours and prints always create the most interesting tables. This is the season to allow your creativity to go wild and have fun. I don’t believe in rules when it comes to this.

What is your go-to decor for the holiday season?

A fabulous tablecloth really brings a table alive. I also like to add ribbon ties or little crafts to my napkins, I love making it personable and creative!

The Social Kitchen

Are there any emerging festive decor or tablescape trends for this year?

Pink and green has been a big trend this Christmas season with hints of red!

Bows are a huge trend; bows on candles, napkins, trees, glassware…and we love it.

What will yours look like this year?

White, cream and taupe with a hint of pink are going to be my colour palette and I am going to use my gingerbread craft from my new book The Social Kitchen Table and make the napkin ties. I also have to have some bows in there too. I will be using a wide satin ribbon to tie the gingerbread houses to my napkins. Big bows will be tied on the candle holders and to the back of the chairs. It will feel cosy and special too. I can't wait to spend time with my family and friends around my table.

Cloe Bueso - The Sette

Honduras-born Cloe is the founder of The Sette - a homeware brand that is committed to being as socially and environmentally conscious as possible. This brand curates exquisite home goods and accessories with a focus on quality and longevity, to not become obsolete with the changing of the seasons.

The Sette

Where do you start with planning ideas? How do you come up with a theme for your Christmas tablescape?

We usually try to keep it festive for the Holidays while allowing versatility within our products. Each year we think about what we have and how we can introduce new products. The purpose is to grow your collection while making sure products are both aesthetically and functionally timeless. We strive to make products that are high quality so that they can be used for many years and create many different looks. This year we decided to pair our Deep Red tablecloth with our Holly & Mistletoe Runner. It's a look that is both festive, understated and easy to recreate. Made of 100% linen, the Deep Red Tablecloth can then be used for occasions such as NYE, Valentine's or any other special gatherings.

What are the ‘dos’ and ‘don'ts’?

We usually don't have many rules. We just want to make sure everyone feels welcomed and at home when at the table. We encourage everyone to be creative and make the table their own. You can always mix and match our products to create unique looks just for you. Always add candles and try to keep any festive flowers or greenery in small bud vases. This allows for better interaction between all your guests. Keep it simple and have it match your aesthetic. All you need are beautiful linens, your favourite crockery and glassware. Add flowers and candles, and you're all Sette!

What is your go-to decor for the holiday season?

We love holiday-themed table linens and crockery. These always add a special festive touch which enhances the holiday spirit at home. We are mindful that ours are made with the highest quality materials so that they can last for many years. We love the nostalgia that arises when we bring out festive table linens and tableware that have been in our family for decades. Memories continue to be created around the same products every year which makes for many stories around the table.

The Sette

Are there any emerging festive decor or tablescape trends for this year?

This year we are seeing an interest in keeping things more casual and comfortable. It's all about combining pieces you already own that are functional with new pieces that are sure to make a statement. Gatherings are now more relaxed, and this is reflected in the table setting. We have seen a big push in statement pieces that can be used in both a casual and formal manner which allows for a meal that is fun and cozy.

What will yours look like this year?

My family and I are using The Sette's Holly & Mistletoe tablecloth with Deep Red napkins which adds a bit more fun to the table setting. My mom has holiday themed crockery that has been in our family for over 20 years and always makes a comeback during December. Overall we try to keep it merry and joyful so that all our guests feel at home.

