2024 Interior design forecast: Pinterest predicts Kitschy Kitchens, Western Gothic, Cafécore, and Hot Metals

With 482 million people using Pinterest to plan their next big life move, the platform's 'Pinterest Predicts' report becomes a pivotal guide to understanding what's next in interior design.

As we move into 2024, the world of interior design is set to experience a vibrant transformation, with Pinterest's unique insights offering a glimpse into the emerging trends that are shaping our living spaces. It's shaping up to be a year of bold, eclectic, and nostalgic interior design trends, as forecasted by Pinterest. From vibrant kitchens and moody gothic touches to personalised coffee stations and metallic accents, these trends reflect a dynamic shift in how we style our living spaces, blending the past with the present in exciting new ways.

4 interior design trends that will be huge in 2024:

Kitschens

© Beata Heuman For a kitsch kitchen, look no further than the work of Beata Heuman

Firstly, the concept of 'Kitschens' is gaining traction, particularly among Gen X and Boomers. This trend sees a delightful revival of the kitchen space with an eclectic mix of thrifted finds, vintage appliances, and bold, unexpected pops of color. "This year, Gen X and Boomers will spruce up their cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and jarring pops of paint. No minimalist aesthetic is safe," explains Pinterest. The move away from minimalism is evident, with a 50% increase in searches for eclectic kitchen décor and a striking 75% rise in interest for kitschy kitchens. Green kitchen paint is up by 55%, while searches for eccentric kitchens have skyrocketed by 160%. Retro pink kitchens have also seen a 40% increase, showcasing a fondness for nostalgic charm.

Western Gothic

© Abigail Ahern Abigail Ahern is seen by many as a pioneer of the gothic western aesthetic

Another trend on the rise is 'Western Gothic', blending vintage Americana chic with eerie and ebony hues. This style appeals to both Gen Z and Boomers, who are embracing DIY with dark fringes and deeper paint colors. Searches for Western bedding ideas have soared by 310%, while vintage Americana is up 145%. Country room ideas have increased by 125%, along with a similar rise in interest for Western mirrors and Western gothic aesthetics. Giddy up. "Expect to see Gen Z and Boomers DIY in style with sultry touches, such as dark fringes and even darker paints," say Pinterest.

Cafécore

© Crate&Barrel Luxe coffee machines and barista-worthy vibes are set to takeover in 2024

The 'Cafécore' trend is making its mark, with at-home coffee stations becoming a fashionable way to show off your personal style. "Bar carts, be gone!," explains Pinterest, "In 2024, at-home coffee stations will become the new way to espresso yourself." Driven by Boomers and Gen X, this trend includes everything from a café chalkboard aesthetic to coffee station décor. Coffee bar styling has seen an astonishing 1,125% increase in searches, with chalk sign ideas up by 100%, café chalkboard by 50%, coffee station décor by 145%, and the Kafe aesthetic by 820%.

Hot Metals

© Tamsin Johnson Sydney-based interior designer Tamsin Johnson takes a definitive approach to metallic surfaces

Lastly, 'Hot Metals' is a trend that resonates with Gen Z and Millennials, moving away from trusty neutrals to embrace silver tones and bold chrome. This metallic wave is making its way into mainstream design, evidenced by a 295% increase in searches for nail art metallics, 45% for aluminum furniture, 50% for layered silver necklaces, 70% for aluminum door design, and a 35% increase for metal corsets. "Cool silver tones and bold chrome are resonating right now," says Pinterest, "Melty metallics will make their way into the mainstream in 2024 as people trade in their trusty neutrals for something a bit more hardcore."