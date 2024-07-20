Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Creativity comes in many forms, and for Berenice Rogombe, it shines through both her wardrobe and the unique floral designs she creates for her luxury florist brand, McQueens.

"McQueens as a brand has always been known for setting the benchmark creatively," she tells H Fashion, a statement supported by its stellar reputation in the industry and the numerous high-profile events it has been entrusted to create for.

From installations requested by RHS Chelsea Flower Show to those at Claridge's, Berenice's creativity is undeniable.

Her creativity spans from blooming bouquets to bold fashion. Berenice explains, "My love for fashion transfers through my confidence to wear a variety of pieces that can be combined to create unique styles." Having worked at Chanel for seven years, she clearly knows a thing or two about cutting-edge style.

From her mother being her style inspiration to her passion for jewellery, Berenice shares her go-to outfits and best fashion advice.

​​​​The Fashion Insider Diary: Berenice Rogombe

The Fashion-Insider Low-Down:

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

My summer wardrobe, on the rare London days I can bring it out, is made up of dresses and jumpsuits that have a unique cut and design. I have a collection of statement coats that I love to wear during the winter months and style with knee-high boots. The secret to comfort – sneak a pair of flats in a spare bag wherever you go.

What are your go-to brands? (other than your own!)

I spent the first seven years of my career with Chanel so the fashion house will always have a special place in my heart and in my wardrobe. Overall though, I am more likely to select on design than brand. I love statement pieces that have unique cuts or incorporate different fabrics such as fringed dresses, feather pants or fur jackets. I am obsessed with tweed and pearls.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

If I think back to where my inspiration for fashion comes from I would probably focus close to home. My mother is an unstoppable force. Intelligent, brave and powerful. She has always been able to curate effortless elegance. I also think back to my grandmother. As the first female President of Gabon, she had a unique ability to use fashion to balance grace and authority.





Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I have fun with all my clothes, especially at the weekend. My wardrobe is filled with pieces I have cut and reimagined, from three-quarter-length jeans with feather bottoms to sparkling jackets and pearl bags. This approach of combining multiple items together to form something completely reimagined is what I have grown up loving most about fashion.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I have a passion for jewellery. I have designed my own range and I love wearing something that is uniquely mine. I must admit I also have a real fondness for shoes and bags. With all accessories, I find it is about accentuating the look.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

Media is a great tool, whether it be traditional or social. Instagram has become such a powerful resource to find exciting new trends and styles, often before they appear locally. I try and use trends as a resource for inspiration more than a basis for my styling.



Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

The key is to have fun and to style based on personality. Even when I want to dress down and want something easy I try and chuck in some personal touches, whether it be unique materials or vibrant colours. It doesn't always have to be extravagant, but my style is always very much my own. To quote Gabrielle Chanel, “Fashion fades, only style remains”.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for high-profile events and evening parties?

High-profile events are an opportunity to express your fashion creativity. I curate statement pieces that are accentuated with fun and flamboyant accessories. My catalogue goes all the way from sparkly silver-shelled hair clips to pearl clutches. On the red carpet, less is definitely not more.

How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

As Coco Chanel said: “Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise, it is not luxury”.