Emily in Paris 4: 12 first-look fashion moments you need to see

Every Emily In Paris fan on the planet has been eagerly waiting for an update on season 4, after leaving us on a major cliffhanger at the end of the previous season.

And although we are desperate to find out what's happening in the Emily/Camille/Gabriel/Alfie love square, we're also buzzing for a fourth instalment of epic fashion moments.

Back in May, Netflix revealed that the season will be split into two five-episode parts, with the first premiering on August 15 and the second on September 12 (much to some fans' dismay). Now they have released another set of first-look images and our sartorial hearts are truly singing.

Right from the beginning, the show captivated audiences not only with its storyline but also with its eclectic style that, for Emily, emphasised her sickly sweet yet ridiculously lovable Midwest all-American persona. The show's costume designer, Patricia Field, is known for her work on Sex and the City, and she brings the same level of sartorial flair to Emily Cooper's wardrobe. Emily's style is a vibrant mix of contemporary Parisian chic and whimsical, statement-making pieces.

In an Instagram video sharing the release date news, the cast described season 4 as "chaotic," "messy" and "heartbreaking."

Whilst we wait (with very little patience) for August 15, let a sneak peek of the show's sartorial masterclass satisfy your Emily In Paris cravings...

12 outfits from Emily In Paris season 4 you need to see...

The SS24-approved shirt and tie

© Netflix

Camille's Mugler-esque mini dress

© Netflix

Mindy's flat cap

© Netflix Ashley Park as Mindy

Pink and green should always be seen

© Netflix Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris

Camille's rebellious basics

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Classic candy cane stripes

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Vintage French layering

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

The winter staple coat

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Lily's Princess Kate-approved cobalt blue suit

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Winter incognito chic

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Best friend in tonal 'fits

© Instagram / @emilyinparis

Winter dopamine dressing