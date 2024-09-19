Twiggy turns 75: Her 10 most iconic 60’s fashion moments

Queuing, tea, bulldogs, royals and Twiggy - there are few bywords for British culture that capture my fashion loving heart as firmly as the latter.

The trailblazing supermodel is woven into the fabric of Britain as firmly as Union Jack bunting fluttering at a street party. A symbol of an era, she’s more than just a fashion icon; she’s a living embodiment of the spirit of the 'Swinging Sixties', a time when London was the epicentre of style, music, and rebellion.

Her waifish figure, wide eyes, and cropped hair revolutionised beauty standards, turning Twiggy into the poster girl for a new wave of fashion. She didn’t just model clothes; she transformed them, making her a global sensation. Born Lesley Lawson, she defied the odds, carving a career in a world that initially dismissed her. Her rise to fame was meteoric—within months, she went from an unknown teen to gracing the covers of Vogue and Elle, becoming a face synonymous with the mod scene of 1960s London. "I was 5ft 6½in and a skinny little thing who had been told I could never be a model because I was too short,” she told Hello! over afternoon tea in an Interview back in 2016, “Then I had my hair cut and the next thing you know I was catapulted into worldwide fame. I still get fan mail from teenagers all over the world."

© Hulton Deutsch Twiggy beams beside a wall of her magazine covers that celebrate her iconic status. Each cover showcases her signature doe-eyed look and bold style.

Twiggy became an international fashion icon in the 1960s due to her striking, androgynous look, pixie haircut, and bold eye makeup. Discovered at 16, she quickly gained fame, becoming the face of London's "mod" scene. But her influence doesn’t stop at fashion. Twiggy’s playful yet poised demeanour, combined with her unwavering charm, solidified her as a cultural icon. She stands shoulder to shoulder with the likes of The Beatles, Carnaby Street, and Mary Quant—icons that defined a generation.

From her famous haircut, which inspired countless imitators, to her later ventures in acting, singing, and even designing, Twiggy’s impact remains as fresh as ever. Whether it’s her influence on today’s minimalist fashion trends or her continued work in the arts, Twiggy’s legacy is a testament to her enduring status as a cultural treasure, a woman who broke the mould and became an emblem of timeless British cool.

From Teen Sensation to Timeless Icon:

After retiring from modelling in 1970, she pursued acting, starring in films like The Boy Friend (1971), for which she won two Golden Globes. She also ventured into singing, theatre, and later, television, maintaining a lasting influence on fashion and pop culture.

Swinging Style:

"I love tailored jackets and a slightly boyish style with lots of trousers… I don't find it attractive to over-expose your body,” Twiggy tells Hello!, “My all-time favourite outfit is a tuxedo trouser suit. I have had one in my wardrobe since the mid-1960s."

© Michael Ochs Archives In this timeless black-and-white portrait, Twiggy’s wide-eyed expression and signature pixie cut take centre stage. The English supermodel was posing during the filming of 'Twiggy in Hollywood,' a three-episode documentary series that aired in the spring of 1967.

Love in the Spotlight:

In 1977, Twiggy married American actor Michael Whitney, and they had a daughter named Carly. Unfortunately, Whitney passed away in 1983. Twiggy later found love again with British actor and director Leigh Lawson. The two met while working together on a film and married in 1988. Lawson became a father figure to Twiggy's daughter, and the couple has been together ever since, living a relatively private life.

A Fashion Legacy:

Twiggy's daughter Carly Lawson, was born in 1978 during Twiggy’s first marriage to American actor Michael Whitney. After Whitney's passing, Carly was adopted by Twiggy’s second husband, actor Leigh, and took his last name. Carly has largely stayed out of the public eye, choosing a quieter life compared to her mother’s supermodel fame. She has pursued creative endeavours, including working in fashion and art.

Beauty Secrets of a Mod Muse:

"I have very dry skin so I asked for a body butter as that is what I would use. And the bath foam is lovely, but I wanted subtle scents. I add almond or vitamin E oil to my bath and I am a fan of Himalayan salts," Twiggy shared with Hello!’s Nadine Baggott.

Twiggy's 10 Best Fashion Moments:

1/ 10 © Bettmann Stepping into Stardom - April, 1966 Twiggy confidently descended a checkered staircase in a white textured mini dress; the monochrome backdrop emphasised her modern silhouette and minimalist style. At just 17, Lesley "Twiggy" Hornby, was still living with her parents in North London, and had been catapulted to fame in February 1965. With the guidance of her manager and boyfriend, 27-year-old Justin de Villeneuve—who 'discovered' her 19 months earlier and convinced her to model—Twiggy was earning around $180 a day, placing her among the world's highest-paid models.

2/ 10 © Stan Meagher Mod on the Move - June, 1966 Twiggy stands alone on the King's Road in London, modelling a simple, structured mini coat that epitomised the mod style. Her pose, coupled with the stark urban backdrop, highlights her role as a trailblazer in fashion.

3/ 10 © Hulton Archive Mod Squad - April, 1967 American singing duo Sonny Bono and Cher welcomed Twiggy to Los Angeles on April 30, 1967. Twiggy's outfit showcased the bold, graphic prints and vibrant hues of the era. Her minimalist navy top balanced out the multicoloured geometric skirt, while her short hair and natural beauty exuded effortless chicness.



4/ 10 © Express Runway Royalty - May, 1967 Twiggy launched her own clothing collection with a fashion show on May 24 1967. Walking the runway with confidence, the model wore one of her designs; a chic mini-dress and floral tie.



5/ 10 © Bert Stern Bag It - 1967 Twiggy posed for Vogue in 1967 in a striking red wool chenille Silverworm jumpsuit and showcased a Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag, perfectly perched atop her head of course. Her bold blue eye makeup and slicked-back hair alongside a Vacheron Constantin watch and silver chain bracelet tied the whole look together.

6/ 10 © Manchester Daily Express Read All About It - June, 1967 Twiggy embodied the mod spirit in this playful newspaper-printed dress in this photo taken on 30 June 1967. Her wide smile and carefree attitude represented the youthful exuberance of 1960s fashion. Her minimalist makeup and pixie haircut complemented the bold dress, which captured the era’s avant-garde approach to print and patterns. Carrie Bradshaw - eat your heart out.

7/ 10 © Hulton Archive Boho Chic - October, 1967 Hand in hand with Justin, Twiggy stunned in a combination of fur textures, velvet and vibrant blue colours. The bohemian layers and flared trousers capture the eclectic, free-spirited style that evolved during the late-1960s.



8/ 10 © George Wilkes Archive Front Row Fashionista - March, 1968 Seated in a front-row seat at a fashion show, Twiggy wore a striped dress and matching headscarf, embodying the vibrant patterns of the 60s. She stood out among a sea of suits.



9/ 10 © George Stroud Retro Ride - May, 1968 Relaxed on her way to Heathrow Airport with Justin de Villeneuve, Twiggy looked effortlessly stylish in a fur-collared coat paired with a printed dress and velvet choker. Her bohemian-inspired outfit was no doubt a head-turner when they arrived in Stockholm later that day.