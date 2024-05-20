Chelsea Flower Show 2024: The best dressed guests at the world's chicest floral event

Each and every year since 1912 the very best garden designers, plant specialists and florists come together for a five-day spectacle held in one of London's most opulent neighbourhoods.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show represents the pinnacle of horticultural excellence, catching the attention of famed faces, Royal Family members and celebrated names in the industry.

As you can imagine, with fresh spring blooms comes the need for an equally as elegant and flourishing ensemble, with many attendees donning their favourite floral frocks and sling-back kitten heels to view the extravaganza.

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style looks from the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 so far:

© Getty Gabby Logan Keeping on theme, Gabby Logan chose to sport a floral printed blouse with frill detailing and a blush pink skirt to view this year's show.

© Getty Jessica Ennis-Hill Jessica Ennis-Hill decided on a white knitted dress with frilled hem detailing and diamante encrusted buttons from Self Portrait. She paired her elegant ensemble with a dainty gold necklace, a shoulder bag and a set of round-shaped sunglasses.



© Getty Beverley Knight Beverley Knight looked radiant in a vibrant moss green-tone, knitted halter neck midi dress for today's event.



© Getty Adjoa Andoh Keeping things crisp and fresh Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh chose to sport a tailored cotton summer dress with drop sleeves and a gathered bodice feature.



© Getty Joely Richardson Joely Richardson opted for a dreamy blush pink velvet suit look. She paired the two-piece with a cream Dior saddle bag and a pair of statement gold hoop earrings.

