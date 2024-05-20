Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chelsea Flower Show 2024: The best dressed guests at the world's chicest floral event
Consult the best dressed at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show for a dash of summer-style inspiration...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
44 minutes ago
Each and every year since 1912 the very best garden designers, plant specialists and florists come together for a five-day spectacle held in one of London's most opulent neighbourhoods. 

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show represents the pinnacle of horticultural excellence, catching the attention of famed faces, Royal Family members and celebrated names in the industry. 

As you can imagine, with fresh spring blooms comes the need for an equally as elegant and flourishing ensemble, with many attendees donning their favourite floral frocks and sling-back kitten heels to view the extravaganza. 

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style looks from the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 so far:

Gabby Logan attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London© Getty

Gabby Logan

Keeping on theme, Gabby Logan chose to sport a floral printed blouse with frill detailing and a blush pink skirt to view this year's show. 

Jessica Ennis-Hill attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Jessica Ennis-Hill decided on a white knitted dress with frilled hem detailing and diamante encrusted buttons from Self Portrait. She paired her elegant ensemble with a dainty gold necklace, a shoulder bag and a set of round-shaped sunglasses.

Beverley Knight attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London© Getty

Beverley Knight

Beverley Knight looked radiant in a vibrant moss green-tone, knitted halter neck midi dress for today's event.

Adjoa Andoh attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Adjoa Andoh

Keeping things crisp and fresh Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh chose to sport a tailored cotton summer dress with drop sleeves and a gathered bodice feature.

Joely Richardson attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson opted for a dreamy blush pink velvet suit look. She paired the two-piece with a cream Dior saddle bag and a pair of statement gold hoop earrings.

Indira Varma poses with a floral umbrella as she attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024© Getty

Indira Varma

Indira Varma decided on an intricately embroidered white cotton maxi dress for today's event. The button-up featured dainty frill detailing with a variety of colourful flowers perfectly placed all over. 

