Virginie Viard's most iconic Chanel looks for her time as Artistic Director

After five years at the helm of famed French fashion house Chanel, the Artistic Director, Virginie Viard is hanging up her perfectly tailored tweed blazer, after it was announced that she is stepping down from her post effective immediately.

Virginie was appointed the role of Artistic Director following the death of legendary fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who headed up the house for over 40 years. At the time of her appointment, fashion fans were sceptical of what might become of the famous Maison, as after all, she had extremely large artistic shoes to fill. Quickly after her first collection launch, lovers of the designer house breathed a sigh of relief as Virginie made it very clear that her intentions with the brand were to continue the notorious Chanel aesthetic for which both Coco and Karl had worked so hard for.

© Getty Virginie Viard's last appearance as the Artistic Director of Chanel during the Cruise 2024-2025 show

In a statement provided by the brand, the house praised Virgine by saying “Chanel would like to thank Virginie Viard for her remarkable contribution to Chanel’s fashion, creativity and vitality.” They continued to say that with the time she spent at the Maison she “was able to renew the codes of the house while respecting the creative heritage of Chanel, and almost 30 years within the house.

Although we’re unsure who might be taking over, Chanel has said “A new creative organisation will be announced in due course” so as we wait in anticipation we can’t help but take a look back through some of Virginie Viard’s most iconic creations while at the helm of the brand.

From Sofia Richie Grainges's multiple wedding dresses to Lily-Rose Depp's low-rise embellished skirt and Emilia Clarke’s matching twin set MBE acceptance look, here are just a few of our favourite celebrity looks.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Wedding Dress Opting for a custom-made, beaded embellished, slim fitting, halter neck gown, Sofia Richie Grainge inspired a whole new generation of brides-to-be in her nuptial ensemble from Chanel.

© Pool Emilia Clarke's MBE twin set Opting for a chic all-white ensemble, actress Emila Clarke donned an ecru tweed embellished jacket with braid and jewelled buttons paired with a matching skirt A-line midi skirt from Chanel's Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection to accept her MBEs at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

© Getty Lily Rose Depps midriff ensemble To attend the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show in Marseille, Lily-Rose Depp donned a knitted crop top and low-rise mini skirt for the occasion. Lily has been one of the houses brand ambassadors since 2015 and continues to be one of the brands most iconic muses.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Second Nuptial Look For the second look of her wedding night, Sofia chose to sport a Chanel AW93 mini dress replica embellished with a single white camellia flower on the bust.

© Getty Margaret Qualley's Cannes Red Carpet Dress Donning a blush pink leotard-esque and frill white skirt look from Chanel's SS24 Couture collection, actress Margaret Qualley made waves on the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

© Getty Michelle Williams Met Gala Mini To attend this year's Met Gala Michelle Williams called upon Chanel to create her an all-white mini dress with puff sheer sleeves and a cascading train.

Nara Smith TikToks most iconic housewife Nara Smith debuted a full pink and black Chanel co-ord to cook one of her enviable from scratch meals just last week.

© Getty Margot Robbies Blush Pink Golden Globes Gown Taking over 750 hours to make, Margot Robbies blush pink, halterneck custom Golden Globes 2023 Chanel gown was a thing of Barbie dreams.