10 Vintage Easter photos for timeless spring style inspiration

Vintage photos open up a gateway to the past, transporting us to a bygone era where Easter was a spectacle of pastel wonder and the epitome of spring fashion.

Such images are not merely a nostalgic journey; they are a font of timeless style inspiration, offering a glimpse into fashion that transcends time. Retro Easter celebrations were a parade of sophistication and allure, complete with flowy skirts gracefully cinched at the waist, hats embellished with delicate spring blossoms.

In our modern, fast-paced world, we find ourselves longing for the serene charm and refined grace of vintage moments, guiding us to enhance our own celebrations with touches of timeless elegance.

Whether it's bringing back a cherished recipe, decorating with a nod to vintage Easter charm, or choosing an outfit inspired by the elegance of yesteryear, these snapshots from history serve as our muse. They inspire us to weave the elegance and sophistication of the past into our present day celebrations, helping us create new memories while paying homage to the past.

Scroll on as we unveil the chicest vintage Easter photos for your ultimate spring style inspiration…

Classic Easter Sunday Chic - 1943 © Weegee(Arthur Fellig)/Internatio Here we see a display of traditional Easter elegance from two women leaving a Church in Harlem, New York on Easter Sunday. The duo are adorned in tailored coats - one with a luxurious fur collar enhancing a crisp white dress underneath, the other in a classic black coat over a knee-length white skirt. Both outfits are accessorised with gloves, structured handbags, and hats—one with a statement flower and veil, adding a touch of femininity to her 'Sunday best.'

Bunny Costume Glamour - 1945 © Hulton Archive American actress Barbara Bates was photographed circa 1945 leaning against a white picket fence in a playful outfit featuring a strapless bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline, designed to mimic a fluffy bunny. The soft, white fabric is complemented by oversized bunny ears, a pair of matching wrist cuffs, and a fluffy tail. The look is completed with pristine white high-heels, adding a touch of retro pin-up elegance.

Spring Picnic Delight - 1950 © Mirrorpix Actress Pat Dainton sported a relaxed, picnic-perfect outfit in April of 1950. Her ensemble featured a belted floral dress with a full skirt, ideal for an outdoor Easter brunch. Capturing the spirit of the season, she cradled a clutch of chicks, symbolising rebirth and new beginnings of springtime.

Hollywood Easter Glam - 1957 © University of Southern Californi This stunning duo epitomise old-Hollywood glamour. On the left, model Myrna Reay wears a wide-brimmed hat and a sleeveless gown with a voluminous patterned skirt. On the right designer Peggy Hunt wears a more daring off-the-shoulder gown with a full, tulle-enhanced skirt during the Easter brunch parade at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 21. The brunch played host to over 500 guests.

Presidential Family Elegance - 1962 © Bettmann President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, with their two children John and Caroline posed for an Easter Sunday picture after attending a private mass at the President's fathers ocean front home on Palm Beach. The First Lady, who is still considered style icon, wore a simple yet elegant shift white dress with a lace overlay and short lace headscarf.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - 1965 © Silver Screen Collection Sitting in a director's chair actress Sharon Tate's casual, yet stylish short-sleeved pastel blue dress, embodies the lightness of spring in the swinging 1960s.

Avant-Garde Easter Bonnet - 1966 © Mirrorpix This headpiece, while unconventional, brings a daring and playful vibe to Easter fashion. The model wears a simple polka-dotted blouse, but it’s the rooster 'Easter Bonnet' that steals the show.

First Daughter Sophistication - 1968 © Bettmann Claudia Alta 'Lady Bird' Johnson, the First Lady of the United States as the wife of Lyndon B. Johnson, enjoyed Easter in the White House rose garden with her grandson Patrick Lyndon Nugent and daughter Lynda Bird Robb. Lyda's outfit screams sophistication with a bright yellow coat dress, fastened with large matching buttons and a simple round collar. A coordinating headband and black clutch maintained a refined look, complementing the season with classic taste.

Mod Easter Bridal Flair - 1969 © Mirrorpix A Spring show was presented by Rhavis in March on 9 Upper Grosvenor St., which included playsuits, evening wear and of course bridal outfits for Easter. Rahvis was one of only a handful of female-led brands in mid-century London. The event showcased a mod twist on wedding fashion, where the bride donned a mini-dress with floral accents along the hemline and sleeves. Her bridesmaid matches in a chic, tailored "bridesboy trouser suit" ensemble.