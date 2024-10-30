Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged! Here's what we know so far...

Congratulations are in order for Shaun White and Nina Dobrev, who announced their long-awaited engagement on Wednesday.

Sharing images of the special occasion via social media, Nina offered a glimpse into the stunning proposal, which took place at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City.

Prior to the event, the actress, who rose to prominence following her role on The Vampire Diaries, had a styling session with celebrity stylist Kate Young, which she believed to be for a photo shoot. Dressed in Chanel, she entered a private room in the West Village restaurant, to find Sean awaiting her arrival.

Nina looked beautiful in all-black, wearing a sequinned mini dress with short sleeves, a pair of sheer dotted tights and a longline tailored coat which was later removed for the celebratory photos.

© Getty The pair announced their engagement via social media

Olympic snowboarder Shaun complemented his wife-to-be with his proposal attire, suiting up in a sleek tailored look which was perfect for the memorable occasion.

The pair were flanked by a floral archway crafted from lilies and other whimsical blooms, offering a gothic twist to the highly romantic occasion.

© Getty The couple have been together since 2020

Nina’s ring featured a large diamond set on a gold band, making for a classic choice with an extra sprinkling of opulence in true celebrity style.

Shaun and Nina began dating in early 2020, bonding over their adventurous spirits and mutual love for travel and sports. Their relationship became Instagram-official in May 2020, with the couple sharing glimpses of their fun-loving dynamic.

Both have openly supported each other's careers, with Nina attending Shaun’s snowboarding events and the latter cheering on her acting projects. Together, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most covetable couples, with many congratulating the pair on their happy news via Instagram.

“Good thing that knee healed quick,” wrote Hollywood socialite Derek Blasberg, while actor Sam Claflin said: “YES GUYS!” Zoey Deutsch enthusiastically noted: “MOM AND DAD ARE GETTING MARRIED.”