You can now borrow your wedding tiara from the British royals favourite jeweller

Rental fashion is booming with popularity in 2023, including for weddings. From the UK’s most popular rental fashion sites to bridal-specific platforms, ‘something borrowed’ is becoming front and centre of wedding day fashion.

Of course it's British royal tradition for brides to borrow heirloom tiara for their wedding days. Notably, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne wore Queen Mary’s Fringe tiara and the Duchess of Sussex borrowed Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

Both tiaras were made by historic jewellers Garrard, who are now giving brides to be the chance to channel their inner princess and rent tiaras and High jewellery with their new 'Something Borrowed' service.

© Garrard Garrard's 'Something Borrowed' campaign

"It’s an exciting step for Garrard who want to push the traditional jewellery business model and become more sustainable and circular," the house said in a statement.

They are the first jewellers of their size and stature to offer such a rental service. From tiaras to the Crown Jewels to Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring, the 18th century jewellers are steeped in British history.

What bridal jewellery can I rent from Garrard?

“The service will launch with 19 pieces of jewellery, including two tiaras, one modern and one vintage.”

Pearl Tiara - available to rent from Garrard

How do I rent bridal jewellery from Garrard?

“Renters will be invited into the Mayfair boutique to try on the jewellery and have them fitted."

Muse Sapphire Earrings - available to rent from Garrard

How much does it cost to rent bridal jewellery from Garrard?

“Prices start from £250 for jewellery and £2500 for tiaras and after each rental, the client will also have a year to redeem their rental fee against a new item at Garrard. Perfect if used for bridal as this can coincide with a first wedding anniversary gift.”

Fanfare Mini Yellow Gold Bracelet - available to rent from Garrard

