The best street style outfits at Paris Fashion Week AW24
If you're in need of a little wardrobe inspiration let these stylish showgoers set an example...

2 minutes ago
PFW street style
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
And just like that, the last of the four fashion capitals gears up for a week of shows, presentations and parties. This week, Paris welcomes a flurry of spicy stilettos, baby pink ballet flats and biker boots galore to walk on its cobbled stone streets. 

That's right, Paris Fashion Week is officially in full swing and all the cool kids got an invite. 

We take a look at some of the most enviable street-style looks that took to the French capitals des rues…

Tamara Kalinic

Tamara Kalinic attends the Christian Dior in an oversized blazer, pleated skirt and button up shirt© Jacopo Raule

Tamara Kalinic donned an overly chic officecore look to the Dior show. She accessorised her black blazer, pleated skirt and white shirt 'fit with a striking tweed Dior bag.

Carla Ginola

Carla Ginola attends the Christian Dior show in black cowboy boots© Jacopo Raule

Carla Ginola attended the Dior show in a white floating maxi skirt and black cowboy boots. 

Ginevra Mavilla

Ginevra Mavilla attends the Christian Dior show© Marc Piasecki

Ginevra Mavilla proved that you can never go wrong with a crisp white button-up shirt and black trousers at the Dior show.

Andra Theobald

Andra Theobald seen wearing Celine silver oval Triomphe sunglasses, gold necklace, black wool knit sweater, Glamify Fashion black fake fur short coat, NA-KD black straight leg suit pants, Dior red leather heart shaped mini crossbody bag and Louis Vuitton black leather heeled boots,© Jeremy Moeller

Andra Theobald kept cosy in a fluffy black coat, black trousers, black sunglasses and a micro red love heart-shaped Dior bag.

Lena Mahfouf

Lena Mahfouf attends the Christian Dior show in a black knit dress and heels© Arnold Jerocki

Lena Mahfouf accessorised her sheer knitted black dress with a leather lady Dior bag for the Dior show. 

Flora Coquerel

lora Coquerel attends the Dawei Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Pierre Suu

Flora Coquerel attends the Dawei Womenswear Fall/Winter show in a matching skirt and blazer, an exposed patent leather black bralette, blue silk skirt and knee-high boots.

