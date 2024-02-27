The best street style outfits at Paris Fashion Week AW24

And just like that, the last of the four fashion capitals gears up for a week of shows, presentations and parties. This week, Paris welcomes a flurry of spicy stilettos, baby pink ballet flats and biker boots galore to walk on its cobbled stone streets.

That's right, Paris Fashion Week is officially in full swing and all the cool kids got an invite.

We take a look at some of the most enviable street-style looks that took to the French capitals des rues…

Tamara Kalinic © Jacopo Raule Tamara Kalinic donned an overly chic officecore look to the Dior show. She accessorised her black blazer, pleated skirt and white shirt 'fit with a striking tweed Dior bag.



Carla Ginola © Jacopo Raule Carla Ginola attended the Dior show in a white floating maxi skirt and black cowboy boots.



Ginevra Mavilla © Marc Piasecki Ginevra Mavilla proved that you can never go wrong with a crisp white button-up shirt and black trousers at the Dior show.



Andra Theobald © Jeremy Moeller Andra Theobald kept cosy in a fluffy black coat, black trousers, black sunglasses and a micro red love heart-shaped Dior bag.



Lena Mahfouf © Arnold Jerocki Lena Mahfouf accessorised her sheer knitted black dress with a leather lady Dior bag for the Dior show.

