Inside Iris Law and Lila Moss' fierce friendship

Inter-nepotism friendships within the fashion sphere have become a source of intrigue for many. From Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the industry is rarely short of dynamic duos to pique the interest of style connoisseurs.

One pair in particular have become a hot topic among the H! Fashion team, mainly due to their inherited penchant for cutting-edge clothing and iconic DNA.

Lila Moss and Iris Law, both daughters of famous parents (Kate Moss and Jude Law, respectively), have formed a strong friendship rooted in shared experiences in the fashion world.

© Getty Iris Law and Lila Moss at Burberry's SS25 show

Both Gen Z movers and shakers in the style sphere, the It-Brits’ trajectories are very similar. Their friendship dates back to their childhoods, with both young stars pursuing modelling careers influenced by their globally celebrated parents. In one notable moment, they collaborated on a fashion shoot for Love Magazine, held at Kate Moss’ Oxfordshire home, capturing their close connection and familial ties to fashion heritage.

Back in 2023, the pair were seen shooting a Victoria’s Secret campaign, one of many created together. Off set, they often frequent exclusive parties together, such as Katie Grand’s annual Perfect Party, the Bakar: Nobody's Home launch event and of course, the Fashion Awards.

© Getty The pair at the Bakar: Nobody's Home launch event in 2022

Most recently, Iris and Lila joined forces on the FROW while supporting Daniel Lee’s latest offering for Burberry. Captured in striking images by renowned photographer and socialite snapper Dave Bennett, the duo eagerly anticipated the brand’s spring/summer 2025 runway reveal, documenting their joint flair for fashion and camaraderie.

Not only do they often appear at events side by side, but they also have stylish crossovers in their CVs. Both have worked with prominent fashion labels like Miu Miu, Burberry, Versace and Fendi. While Lila has stuck to her modelling guns, Iris has ventured into the world of film, taking heed from her father.

© Getty The pair share much in common from famous parents to careers in fashion

Parents Kate Moss and Jude Law also share a long-standing friendship, having been part of the same social circles in the British celebrity scene since the 1990s. They have often been seen together at events and parties, particularly during the height of their fame.

What's next for the duo? Iris seems to be enjoying life away from London, testing every matcha spot in Japan while starring in campaigns for David Yurman and Versace. Across the globe, Lila continues to fly the flag for the Hack-Moss bloodline, appearing in campaigns for Burberry, Saint Laurent and Celine - with the odd Victoria's Secret appearance thrown into the mix.

Geographical distance may separate the friends at present, but we have little doubt the two will reunite for the next epic society shindig, fashion show or family affair very soon.