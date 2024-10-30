Lila Moss cosplays mum Kate Moss in slinky backless gown

Say what you want about ‘nepo babies,’ but if we had access to Kate Moss’ wardrobe, we’d be hard pressed to keep our paws off.

This seems to be the case for Lila Moss, who never misses an opportunity to sweetly pay homage to her mother via her outfit choice. On Tuesday evening, the model was among many famed faces to attend the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards, looking to her iconic mum for a hefty dose of sartorial inspiration.

Lila graced the scene in a pearlescent slip dress, featuring a floor-caressing cut, a draped backless silhouette and a racer neckline. Taking heed from Kate’s ‘90s archive, the Victoria’s Secret model made a case for sleek lines and minimalism in the party-ready piece.

© Getty Lila attended the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art

She wore her blonde hair tied up into a fringed updo with a middle parting and straightened finish, opting for a natural yet gently glowing beauty blend to highlight her campaign-fronting features.

In her hand, she clasped a silk clutch bag, adding an extra element of Nineties nostalgia to her timeless attire.

© Getty The garment featured a romantic draped backless cut

It’s clear that Lila simply can’t resist a nod to her mother’s style that pitted her as a true fashion icon. Earlier this month, the Coperni muse nailed weekend chic in a classic black crew neck knit paired with a sheer, Nineties-inspired slip skirt trimmed with floral embellishment in sweet pink tones.

Sheer, slips and sleek design have become an evident Moss-Hack staple. In the 1990s, It-Brit Kate embodied a minimalist, grunge-inspired style that defined the decade. One of her most famous outfits materialised in the form of her silver sheer slip dress worn to the Elite Model Agency Look event in 1993. The garment was completely see-through under the flash of the paparazzi’s cameras, resulting in one of fashion’s most memorable moments to date.

Safe to say, Lila has learned from the best.