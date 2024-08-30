Lila Moss is a 90s vision in Kate-coded négligée

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Moss/Hack gene pool is unparalleled. Together, the model-media duo bestowed upon us the dream Gen Z muse in the form of daughter Lila Moss. For that, we are forever grateful.

Not one to shy away from a nostalgic style moment, Lila has recreated a handful of her mother’s iconic looks across the years. From Kate’s famed sheer Nineties number to her pared-back beauty blends, there isn’t much ground Lila hasn’t covered.

On Friday, Lila emulated her mother’s style once again in a black slip mini dress. Photographed by close friend and fellow Versace muse Iris Law, Lila was pictured on set, shooting a mystery campaign alongside Jude’s offspring.

The 21-year-old candidly posed in the simple, sleek garment, which featured a subtle V-neckline, spaghetti straps and trim lace inserts.

© Instagram/Iris Law The Versace muse emulated her mother's iconic slip style

Her blonde hair was swept up into a tulle headscarf, preserving her silky tresses for the photoshoot in question.

Iris also sported a similar design, opting for sheer white slip dress complete with a sharper neckline, thick ivory straps and a transparent knit-esque texture. She wore her platinum pixie cut spiked up, showcasing a bright red manicure during her selfie session.

© Getty The pair are firm friends

The model duo share a close friendship, which is rooted in their shared experiences as daughters of famous British figures. Not only do they often appear at events side by side, but they also have stylish crossovers in their CVs.

Both have worked with prominent fashion labels like Miu Miu, Burberry, Versace and Fendi. While Lila has stuck to her modelling guns, Iris has ventured into the world of film, taking heed from her father.

Parents Kate Moss and Jude Law also share a long-standing friendship, having been part of the same social circles in the British celebrity scene since the 1990s. They have often been seen together at events and parties, particularly during the height of their fame.