Skai Jackson's Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Glam to Real-Life Drama

American actress Skai Jackson first rose to our attention at the age of nine, when she was cast as Zuri Ross in the hit Disney Channel show Jessie, which ran from 2011to 2015.

Since the New York-native's rise to fame on the cult-adored teenage TV channel, she has featured in several hit shows and movies, including Disney XD's animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, the Marvel Rising film and from 2015 to 2018, reprised her role of Zuri in the Jessie spinoff series Bunk'd.

In 2016, she was included on Time magazine's list of "Most Influential Teens" and was nominated for Best Influencer at the Shorty Awards in 2017.

Not only does the young Hollywood star have an impressive list of acting accolades under her belt, but she's undeniably a budding fashion icon. She's been working with stylist Zadian Smith from as young as 13. In 2020, the stylist discussed Skai’s style evolution with US Magazine saying: , It’s been exciting working with Skai through her adolescence and watching her evolve into this really beautiful, sophisticated, and cool young woman.”

He continued: “She’s definitely a fashion innovator, Skai is able to pull off amazing prints, bold colors and avant-garde silhouettes. Her style is a combination of fun sartorial elements and risk-taking nods, and everything we do has a sense of elevation and luxury."



Looking through Skai's sartorial choices from as young as 16, it became clear that she has the utmost potential to become an It-girl in the fashion realm, from the Princess of Wales' go-to dress designer Jenny Packham at the 2024 Golden Globes, to Miu Miu parties, her style is sophisticated, effortlessly chic and completely cool-girl-coded.

But has she hindered her chances of becoming a world-renowned style inspiration? The actress, who is adored by young fans across the globe, was arrested at Universal Hollywood Studios on suspicion of domestic battery last week, with the Los Angeles Sherrif's Department saying she was involved in a "domestic incident" and that she was the "primary aggressor".

Lest we forget, Kate Moss was withdrawn from campaigns with H&M, and Burberry after controversial photos of her emerged in the press, former tennis world no.1 Maria Sharapova failed a drug test in 2016 and was dropped by Nike, Porsche and Tag Heuer, and Disney cut ties with Johnny Depp after his ex-wife Amber Heard made accusations of domestic abuse.

Regardless of innocence or guilt, of whether they've revived their careers or not, accusations of misbehaviour have put a dent in the careers of many before Skai, leaving questions as to where this turn of events will leave her stardom status.

Scroll on to see some of her greatest fashion moments...

© Earl Gibson III Purple frills At age just 14, she made her mark as a budding fashion muse in the chicest Cadbury purple halterneck jumpsuit.

© Jennifer Lourie 70s chic She toyed with shapes and silhouettes in metallic striped wide-leg trousers complete with a cropped white shirt and contrasting neck tie.

© Allen Berezovsky Moody florals Also in 2016, she donned a moody, floral princess number complete with black lace, reminding us of Selena Gomez's Armani Privé Dress at the Golden Globes 2024.

© Jon Kopaloff Perfect prints At the 2017 LA premiere "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", Skai wore an enchanted printed dress from Alice + Olivia's Fall 2017 collection.

© Monica Schipper Bringing boho back Fast forward to 2023 and her style is still as modish but with a mature, elevated and refined makeover. Bringing boho back before it was a major trend, she wore a sheer tasselled maxi skirt with a matching bandeau.

© Michael Tullberg Cool-girl cut-outs At the Grammys party in 2024, she donned a refined cut-out dress by Mônot complete with a chunky chain.

© Frazer Harrison Tantalising two-pieces At the Barbie premiere, she stunned in an asymmetrical two-piece by George Keburia.



© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Golden Globes glamour At the 2024 Golden Globes, Skai oozed modern glamour in an embellished Jenny Packham gown.