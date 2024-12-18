Kylie Jenner crowns catsuits as this year's ultimate power move

Brace yourselves, as Kylie Jenner has coined catsuits at the must-have trend of the winter.

Slinky, sleek and sophisticated, the cosy one-pieces have managed to elude 2024’s fashion radar. That was, until now.

On Tuesday, the Khy founder shared a serene selfie via Instagram, posing in a long-sleeve black catsuit featuring a curve-hugging design and a soft-touch finish. Wearing her voluminous raven curls down loose in a bouncing blowdry, the Acne Studios muse hooked Kurt Geiger’s crystal-doted bag in gold over her shoulder - injecting her at-home aesthetic with some high-octane glamour.

© @kyliejenner The influencer wore Kurt Geiger

The iridescent accessory currently retails online for £219 and features a shimmering fabric adorned with multi-coloured crystal studs that form an intricate weave design. The front flap is highlighted by a gold eagle head, embellished with additional dazzling crystals.

The piece perfectly contrasted the dark hue of the makeup mogul's catsuit, which leaned into superhero-chic dress codes.

© @kyliejenner The star stunned in an ethereal lace white mini dress a few days before

Catsuits have a rich and transformative history in fashion. Originating in the 1940s as practical yet stylish attire for women during World War II, they soon evolved into a symbol of rebellion and empowerment.

By the 1960s, catsuits became synonymous with the futuristic mod era, popularised by icons like Jane Fonda in Barbarella - whom Kylie coincidentally dressed up as for Halloween.

© Getty Cher wearing Bob Mackie Creation, 1978

The 1980s saw their resurgence in glam rock and pop culture, embraced by stars like David Bowie and Cher. Today, catsuits are a staple of edgy fashion, known for their Marvel connotations and daring look.

It seems that Kylie has been revelling in the silhouette-cinching garments as of late. Earlier this week, the beauty founder oozed It-girl elegance in a bodycon off-the-shoulder mini dress featuring a whimsical lace design, an elegant bardot neckline and long sleeves.

She eschewed jewellery to let her magic mini do all the talking. Safe to say, the star continues to inspire own own festive wardrobes, one body-sculpting look at a time.